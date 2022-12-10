Opinion: Trump’s terrible week sends a message to the GOP





Editor’s note: Julian Zelizer, CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. He is the author and editor of 24 books, including his forthcoming co-edited work, Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Lies and Legends About Our Past (Basic Books). Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. See more opinion on CNN.

CN—

The price of Donald Trump’s support for the Republican Party continues to climb. The former president has been through one of the most tumultuous weeks possible, with fresh evidence as to why the parties’ connection to him and his potential nomination in 2024 could be hugely damaging.

A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found two of the Trump Organization companies guilty of criminal tax evasion and falsifying tax documents, although Trump and his family have not been charged in the case.

And in Tuesday’s senatorial election in Georgia, Trump’s hand-picked nominee, former soccer star Herschel Walker, lost to Sen. Raphael Warnock, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate. It’s also the day Trump posed for photos with prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist at Mar-a-Lago.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that a team of investigators hired by attorneys for former presidents, under an order from federal judges, found two documents with classified marks in a storage unit in Florida.

Add it all up, the news is not good for those who argue that Trump is still the best option for GOP hopes to retake the White House. It is now fair to say that the former president cost Republicans political power in three election cycles 2018, 2020 and 2022 and the heavy baggage of controversy he carries with him has become much heavier. And it seems there is no end in sight.

This week wasn’t some sort of one-off event either. For example, it comes after his decision to have dinner with Kanye West shortly after Ye, as he is now known, made more anti-Semitic comments. Also at the table that evening was Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who is a notorious promoter of racism of all kinds.

Commenting on all that happened, Republican strategist Scott Reed called this week, and the previous two, devastating to Trump’s future viability. The writing on the wall, Reed told The New York Times, appears clear. The abandonment, he says, has begun.

Why could any of this matter now? After all, turmoil is Trump’s main motto. As a businessman, reality TV celebrity, and president, he has always relied on creating controversy as a central strategy to garner media attention. He has used the investigations and attacks that have come his way as a basis for positioning himself as a perennially anti-establishment figure who can sympathize with the common person.

Trump never seeks to be liked, but rather seeks to weaponize the anger and vitriol he generates. Despite Trump’s name-calling and personal drama, he twice won the GOP presidential nomination and the 2016 election. The same dynamic continued throughout his presidential tenure.

While many wonder if Trump has gone too far, it has never proven to be a concern for powerful Republicans such as Senator Mitch McConnell. It is not the question that motivates them.

Almost nothing that has happened in recent weeks is totally new to Trump, unless someone has been paying attention. He has been embroiled in scandals from the moment he entered politics. As president, he constantly flouted the limits of power. And he has a habit of making remarks that invoke anti-Semitic tropes.

But now things might start to look different. The 2022 midterm elections could become a dividing line in the history of the Trump-Republican relationship. In Republican politics, partisan power directs decision-making above all else.

Over the past six years, Republican officials and the base have learned to live with Trump because they believe he can win and his loyal base can help them win. Whether out of fear or hope, Republicans have shown they will tolerate almost anything, even trying to overturn an election to protect him.

A week like this could shatter that status quo. Now that there are more Republicans, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could conceivably Trumpism more effectively, former presidents within the party are inevitably becoming more insecure. There will be growing clamor to consider throwing the weight of the party, including the messages broadcast on the conservative media, towards a viable alternative. The New York Post was bashing Trump’s next round even before the start of this week.

Of course, none of these developments mean it’s done. As many commentators have argued, myself included, there are a number of ways Trump can secure the nomination in 2024.

Trump has shown himself to be extremely resilient in the past to handle times of adversity and his ability to command attention, making outlandish remarks such as threatening to terminate the Constitution, perpetually draws media attention. His supporters remain staunch, and it’s unclear how many Republicans are truly prepared to seriously break with him. Every Republican alternative that looks good on paper might look more like former Texas Governor Rick Perry in 2012 and 2016, or former Florida Governor Jeb Bush in 2016. Both candidates for president of the GOP went from seemingly inevitable superstars to minor sideshows in the primaries.

Nevertheless, frustration is mounting. Besides the actual legal jeopardy, of all the political issues Trump is facing right now, it was the most recent election that put him in jeopardy with the party. More than the documents and more than the tax evasion of his companies, Republicans are paying attention to how Trump and the candidates he has backed are costing the party majority power. McConnell can forgive a lot of things, but having to serve as Minority Leader is not one of them.

If Trump wants to consolidate his position, he will have to convince more Republicans that he can vote and that he is not a loser, in his own language. It became much more difficult as Republicans saw Democrats in power in the White House, the Senate and many state legislatures and governors they had hoped to win. Trump will have a much harder road to travel if Republicans conclude that by not fighting his nomination tooth and nail, they could end up giving Democrats a united government in two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/opinions/trump-terrible-week-message-republican-zelizer/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos