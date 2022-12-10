How many of our 2022 predictions have come true?





In 2021, we looked to the year ahead, eyes blinking in the sun, and pondered what it could be. We imagined who the next political leaders might be, what celebrities would do and if there would be any technological developments? We even made a 2022 bingo card with all of our predictions and now, with 2022 drawing to a close and 2023 fast approaching, it’s time to see how close our predictions were. Here’s what we have right and wrong and everywhere in between. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter indy100 Count Binface becomes PM: We failed this one but it’s only a matter of time… Pete Davidson continues the island of love and win everyone’s heart. He didn’t, but then again… Dolly Parton wins the Nobel Prize: She didn’t, but this year Parton withdrew from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awards after being nominated. She asked to be considered because she doesn’t think she deserved it. Humble Queen! Peppa Pig announces a new political party: Peppa has yet to start a new political party, but contributed to social change in other ways this year when the show featured an LGBT couple. Scotland leaves the United Kingdom and unites with Ireland to form a Celtic super republic: Scottish independence was hit this year thanks to a Supreme Court ruling, so that prediction looks increasingly unlikely. Boris Johnson discovers TikTok: Ten points to indy100! Johnson joined the platform in May this year and promised not to dance on it. Other politicians followed suit and in December Matt Hancock used the platform to announce he would not stand as an MP after the next general election. Liz Truss for Eurovision: Well, she didn’t represent the UK at Eurovision, but we were right to say she would gain prominence in 2022 and representing the UK as Prime Minister is quite an achievement, even if it was for less time than Eurovision contestants probably spend in rehearsals. Ronnie Pickering opens a driving school: We flopped with this one. MP Gary Neville: We are still waiting… Neville continued to make political interventions so we still think he would make a good politician. Hancock’s seat will soon be empty? Richard Madeley becomes a ghost hunter: Another flop. Madeley just spent 2022 acting like Alan Partridge — nothing new. big foot found: Not yet, but in 2022 more people claimed to have spotted the figure. Phoebe Bridgers moves to Ireland: There is no indication that this has happened, but her relationship with Paul Mescal has grown stronger this year, as it has now been reported that the couple are engaged. Donald Trump’s hair turned out to be toupees: We still think it could happen… RuPaul buys Amazon: Amazon is still in the hands of Jeff Bezos. Nigella Lawson becomes a newsreader: We’d love to hear his sweet tones but alas, we didn’t get this one either. Jeff Bezos revealed to be an alien: Somehow that didn’t happen either. Elon Musk denounces technology: We couldn’t have been more wrong if we had tried. Rather than exposing the technology, in 2022 Elon Musk bought Twitter and we still see the ramifications of his bizarre approach to running the platform. Kim Jong-un becomes an Instagram influencer: Not quite, but he wowed people with a bold new look in October, so we’re giving ourselves a half point for this one. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are having a baby: Annoying. The couple actually broke up this year and it has now been reported that Davidson is dating Emily Ratajkowski. UFOs land, but quickly turn around: Not quite but there have been a few “observations”. Uri Geller even claimed some flew over London on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Global Tea Shortage: Since everything else that can possibly go wrong has already gone wrong Shaun Bailey becomes a Lego influencer. Not yet! David Attenborough publishes a thirst trap: Hmm. Good. No, he didn’t. Salt Bae has its own cooking show: He did not do it. Instead, his London restaurant was targeted by environmental protesters. So we have one completely spot on and a few half correct. Not great – maybe we’ll do better next year? Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

