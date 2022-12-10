Imran Khan has not invited for talks, Rana Sanaullah is ready for unconditional talksWAALI News





Vengeance has been made against us, if business stops then we will get justice

We will vigorously fight the election, when we go public, we will put everything in front of the public, talking to the media.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan had given no invitation for talks as the PDM leadership was ready for unconditional talks. Rana Sana while speaking to the media after appearing in the anti-narcotics special court. Allah said retaliatory action is taken against us, if business stops then justice is done for us, Daily Mail apologized to Shahbaz Sharif, he admitted his mistake, his receipts turned out to be a cause that Tosha Khana is also fake. Yes, Murshid ordered the sale of the watchers, which might be more proof than that. He said that when he made bogus lawsuits against our leaders, he himself was involved in this type of corruption at the time. . They have been blackmailing the government for 7 months, this person is involved in sinking the ship of the country for his personal ego Pass the drama, break the assembly, we are ready. We stayed in jail for 3 years in fake cases, how shameless are they that we close our cases, these are fake cases against us, they should be closed Rana Sanaullah said Mian Nawaz Sharif. The party asked him to be present in Pakistan during the next election campaign, while this request was accepted by Mian Nawaz Sharif, as soon as necessary, Mian Nawaz Sharif will lead the party Nobody accepted the words of Shahbaz Gul on Spreading Hatred in the Federal Forces The Home Secretary said that if the courts acquit Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in a bogus case, then they congratulate the Army Chief of Staff. justice and on the other hand you don’t care about justice that justice releases the accused at someone’s request, Azam Swati told the National He criticized the institutions. He said that Imran Khan will never be my guest for negotiations and there can be no negotiations with me, Imran Khan has no claim to negotiations. No, the PDM leadership is ready for unconditional talks, Arif Alvi is trying to play a role in the middle. The top League leader said we are trying to save the country from default. And they are trying to make the economy sit, they are pushing hard for the country to fail, for 20 days they have been propagating that the country is failing, the first thing should be the economy, relief for the people. He should be satisfied, we will vigorously fight the election, when we go to the people, we will put everything before the people, this time in Punjab we will get a majority and form the government.

