Daily Brief: PM Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport tomorrow | Latest India News

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Goas Mopa International Airport tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open Goas’ second international airport in Mopa on Sunday during his visit to the state, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Saturday. Read more

Who is Mukesh Agnihotri – Deputy Prime Minister of Himachal Pradesh?

Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, will be deputy chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Congress announced on Saturday after a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP). Read more

Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to a Yeti for wearing layers during London winters

Former actor, author and writer Twinkle Khanna posted a video of herself in a swimsuit and talked about dreaming of sunshine amid the freezing winter in London, England. Read more

Heart health: lifestyle changes for children to prevent heart attacks later in life

Covid-19 has left a lasting impact on our heart health and a series of recent sudden cardiac arrests prove that we are not doing enough for one of our most crucial organs which works around the clock to deliver life. oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body. Read more

‘It puts the cat among the pigeons’: Karthik sends huge warning to Team India after Ishan Kishan’s sensational double ton

Indian team youngster Ishan Kishan produced a scintillating performance at Chattogram on Saturday as he became the only fourth Indian to score a double century in the ODIs. Read more