Nawaz says Daily Mail apology is ‘proof’ of his innocence





LONDON:

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif finally commented on an apology published by British publication The Daily Mail on Saturday for the “error” in an article it published in 2019, and said it was proof of the innocence of the Sharif family and party.

Speaking to media in London, Nawaz said the ‘false allegations of money laundering, corruption, commission, bribery and abuse of power’ were made by the newspaper against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the directives of PTI leaders Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar”.

He added that the UK’s law enforcement agency, the National Crime Agency, had investigated the cases and given his brother a “good mark” some time ago.

The former prime minister said that after the publication’s apology, Imran Khan, Shehzad Akbar and the PTI should be ashamed.

Nawaz also asked what greater proof of innocence could there be, pointing out that it was the UK, an independent country with democracy and people’s rule, and no PML-N government or PTI. or any other political party.

‘Those involved in head-to-toe corruption are bringing charges against those whose innocence has been proven by the British courts,’ he said, adding that everyone was aware of the ‘thefts’ “proven” of Toshakhana.

Read Justice acquits Rana Sanaullah in drug case

Nawaz maintained that his party was responsible for developing Pakistan’s economy during his tenures in government, day and night, by building highways and carrying out projects. He castigated the PTI government and asked if anyone could name a project established by Imran Khan.

He alleged that Imran had been involved in the “Rs 50 billion corruption” and cited PTI’s Billion Tree project – which is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – and the transfer of land at Al-Qadir Trust, for which Imran and his wife were presumably trustees.

The PML-N supremo claimed that “people would get goosebumps” if they heard the details of this case when it eventually comes under investigation.

He lamented that the PML-N “let cases be filed against” it, and had to endure exile and prison for “no reason”.

“A embezzlement case has been brought against me; tell me what case of hijacking has come up so far,” he asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2390471/nawaz-says-daily-mails-apology-proof-of-innocence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos