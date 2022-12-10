Pennsylvania governor-elect appoints Trump lawyer to transition team





In 2007, when Josh Shapiro was a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the Democratic Party hit a stalemate. Shapiro had only been in office for two years, first elected in 2004 in an uphill battle for an open seat once held by his Republican opponent, a former congressman. Shapiro won by 10 percentage points, and his campaign became a model for centrist Democrats seeking to bolster the party base in red parts of the state.

Although a relative newcomer, Shapiro quickly earned the respect of his fellow Democrats. The party had just taken control of the State House, but they had a one-seat majority and could not agree on who should be president. That’s when Shapiro made a phone call.

On the other end of the line was Republican State Representative Dennis OBrien. Shapiro suggested a deal: OBrien could become the Republican speaker of a Democratic-held chamber, and Shapiro would be the first-ever vice president. The trade in a Democratic majority for Shapiros’ newly created leadership position predicted the style of politics Shapiro would engage in over the next 15 years.

Since winning Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race last month, Governor-elect Shapiro has filled his transition team with Republicans, lobbyists, wealthy donors and corporate executives like Comcast, Aramark and Independence Blue Cross. But one member of Shapiros’ transitional staff committee stood out: Although Shapiros’ whole campaign strategy was that he was the anti-MAGA candidate, his team included James Schultz, a former associate White House attorney. under President Donald Trump.

Shapiros’s team, which declined to comment for this article, framed Schultz’s appointment as an effort by the new governor to encourage bipartisanship, building a large tent and rallying people in an extension of his campaign message. During the GOP primary, Shapirosa spent advertising money publicizing Republican candidate Doug Mastrianos’ pro-Trump positions; Mastriano said he owed a debt of gratitude to Shapiro. Then Shapiro embarked on a strategy of waving his centrist banner and defeated Mastriano by nearly 15 percentage points in the general election.

Winning over Republicans who objected to Trump’s deep-seated election denial endorsement was a key part of the strategy, according to a memo released Thursday by the Shapiro campaign. His campaign was supported by prominent Republicans, including Schultz, who defected from the GOP after Mastriano, an election denier, won the primary; Schultz said Mastriano would hurt the conservative mission.

Josh campaigned as a moderating voice, so it’s no surprise he surrounds himself with diverse perspectives, said Ken Snyder, a Democratic strategist in Pennsylvania. Jim worked for Trump, but also stood up to him by opposing his endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano. In today’s Republican Party that shows courage. It’s good that Josh rewards courage.

After serving as counsel for Trump’s 2016 Republican National Convention and the transition team, Schultz took up his duties as White House counsel for much of Trump’s first year in office. As he left office, he said his plan was still to make a short stint and controversies around Trump had not affected his decision.

In an interview at the time with Politico, Schultz defended Trump’s White House, saying it was being unfairly maligned by power-hungry critics. “Some media are unfairly criticizing this administration and taking every opportunity to shoot, even when not justified, he said. There have been people who have tried to make a name for themselves in this space by being critics in order to prepare for other posts down the road.He also praised Trump’s work to reshape the federal justice system.

In the past, Schultz has sometimes taken a hardline conservative approach. In 2013, while serving as general counsel under former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, Schultz wrote a brief opposition to same-sex marriage that included a comparison of same-sex marriage to child marriage. The memoir was widely denounced, including by Schultz’s then-boss Corbett, who disavowed the comparison after the fact, as well as by Shapiro, who has long spoken out in favor of same-sex marriage rights.

Mark Segal, founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, said he worked with Schultz on an affordable LGBTQ+ housing project under Corbett and considered him a friend. Segal said he then pressured Corbett through Schultz to back out of the same-sex marriage case. Asked about Schultz’s later work for Trump, Segal said: I think right now we’ve all learned that Trump doesn’t listen to his lawyers.

Among other Democrats, critics of Shapiros have long feared his rise could mean compromises with Republicans who put the party at risk by rejecting the base that got him elected. They cited his support for everything from scholarships for alternatives to public education that could bleed Philadelphia’s crumbling school district to his moderate stances on criminal justice reforms.

During the 2022 gubernatorial race, Schultz praised Shapiro for his toughness on crime and his opposition to Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s embattled progressive prosecutor. Shapiro and Krasner have clashed since the city’s chief prosecutor took office, though Shapiro declined to comment on an unprecedented Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.

