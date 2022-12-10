Politics
Health Minister Budi will meet the needs of RSUD medical specialists – Sehat Negeriku
Only, December 10, 2022
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said he will meet the needs of specialist doctors in each regional public hospital (RSUD). This was conveyed during a working visit to RSUD Dr. Moewardi, Solo, Saturday (10/12).
“So I will definitely fill the regional general hospital, fill the facilities and give a human resource scholarship, the scholarship can be a scholarship,” Health Minister Budi said.
This was done to make up for the shortage of medical specialists and to increase the population’s access to specialized health services.
“So it’s faster because I only have 1 year and 11 months left,” he said.
The Minister of Health said that efforts to recruit medical specialists and support facilities have been carried out as part of the transformation of the Indonesian health system. This is in line with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s mandate to Health Minister Budi to carry out a massive healthcare transformation.
Specialist doctors who are prioritized for execution in hospitals are specialists in diseases that are the most common cause of death in Indonesia. These specialists include an oncologist for cancer, a heart and blood vessel specialist, a neurologist for stroke, and a nephrologist for kidney disease.
Health Minister Budi has initiated a transformation in the health sector. It has determined that there are 6 types of transformation that will be carried out, namely the transformation of primary services, referral services, health resilience systems, health financing systems, health HR and health technologies.
The fulfillment of physicians specializing in RSUD is part of the transformation of reference services. This transformation will start with the three leading causes of death in Indonesia, namely heart disease, stroke and cancer.
For example, for heart disease, the problem is that not all provinces have hospitals with facilities for the installation of heart bands.
The current data of 34 provinces that can perform ring installation operations are only 28 provinces. If the patient cannot be fitted with a ring, the next step is open-heart surgery. This number has further decreased by 28 provinces, only 22 provinces can.
Health Minister Budi said his party aims for hospitals in all provinces to be able to treat heart disease, stroke and cancer by 2024. Access to services and certain service standards for heart disease, stroke and cancer should be available in all provinces.
Each hospital with outstanding doctors will be brought together with doctors from other countries to establish cooperation. Meanwhile, the best foreign doctors will be brought to Indonesia to increase the capacity of Indonesian doctors.
The fulfillment of medical specialists is also part of the transformation of Human Resources in Health. Indeed, the standard number of doctors is 1 per 1000 inhabitants. Meanwhile, needs in Indonesia have gone unmet, coupled with unequal distribution.
An equitable distribution of quality health human resources is necessary to increase the population’s access to health services. One of the efforts is through the university health system.
The university health system is a model of policy that integrates the potential of each institution into a series of visions based on the needs of the community. This concept is the integration of medical education with other health professional education programs that have teaching hospitals or are affiliated with teaching hospitals, health systems and healthcare service organizations. health.
“The need for doctors needs to be increased, there needs to be an acceleration and over the last 10 years the acceleration has been very slow. This must therefore be accelerated by both general practitioners and specialist doctors, said Health Minister Budi.
This news was released by the Communication and Public Service Office of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo Helpline number via the helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620, fax (021) 5223002, 52921669 and email address [email protected] go.id (D2).
Head of the Communication and Public Service Office
dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, M. Epid
|
