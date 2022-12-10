Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump over Russia prisoner swap comments





The brother of Paul Whelan, the ex-US Marine imprisoned in Russia, lambasted Donald Trump. Trump criticized the Biden administration for the prisoner swap for Brittney Griner that did not include Whelan. David Whelan said Trump never mentioned his imprisoned brother during his presidency. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

The brother of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine imprisoned in Russia since 2018, has criticized former President Donald Trump for only bringing up his brother’s imprisonment to attack President Joe Biden.

David Whelan said on Twitter that Trump had mentioned his brother’s “wrongful detention more in the last 24 hours than he has in the 2 years of his presidency”, which he said was ” zero”.

“I’m not suggesting he cares more now than he did then (zero),” he wrote.

David Whelan (@davidpwhelan) December 9, 2022

Whelan, now 52, ​​was a corporate security official convicted of espionage in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He and the United States vehemently denied he was a spy.

Trump criticized the Biden administration for staging a prisoner swap to swap WNBA star Brittney Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a deal that did not include Whelan.

The notorious Bout, who has been dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’, had served more than 10 years of his 25-year minimum sentence for conspiracy to provide ‘material support’ to a terrorist organization, promising to provide them with anti-aircraft missiles. , and engage in a plot to kill Americans and American officials.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton revealed on Friday that the Trump administration had the option of trading Whelan for Bout in 2018, but chose not to.

In his posts on Truth Social, Trump asked why the Biden administration arranged the swap for Griner, who he said “openly hates our country,” not including Whelan.

In 2020, Griner called on the WNBA to stop playing the national anthem amid ongoing protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

Trump has previously slammed athletes who protested the national anthem.

President Joe Biden said Russia was treating Whelan’s case differently than Griner’s, but said the United States would “never give up” trying to secure his release.

“It was not a choice of the American to take home,” Biden said.

According to CNN, Russia has refused several options for exchanging Russian prisoners for Whelan, telling the United States it would only accept an exchange for former Colonel Vadim Krasikov, a Russian spy imprisoned in Germany. The German government was reportedly unwilling to release Krasikov.

In a phone interview with CNN on Thursday, Whelan said he was happy for Griner but “disappointed” that his own release was not secured.

“I was arrested for a crime that never happened,” Whelan told CNN. “I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/paul-whelans-brother-slams-trump-over-russia-prisoner-swap-comments-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos