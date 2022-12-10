Reviews | Xi Jinping has abruptly abandoned “zero covid”. Now comes the hardest part.





Comment this story Comment In a surprising turn, China, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, abruptly abandoned the zero covid policy it described as unshakable just weeks ago. The new approach, unveiled on Wednesday, is reasonable if it is late, making individuals more accountable and relaxing coercive control measures. However, the rapid change could also trigger a wave of infections for which China is poorly prepared. For nearly three years, China’s leaders have insisted they have a superior policy to protect people by attempting to eradicate all infections, imposing mass lockdowns on entire blocs and towns, forcing sick to collective quarantines and requiring constant nucleic acid testing or PCR for access. in a supermarket or a park. The rigid enforcement under Mr. Xi reflected his own style of maximalist power and control. A key force behind its change has been the growing damage to China’s economy from lockdowns that have crippled manufacturing, infuriated workers and emptied local coffers. The recent unrest at Foxconn’s Apple iPhone assembly plant was a telltale sign of possible trouble ahead. Another factor was the widespread wave of public protests against the draconian restrictions that took place in late November. We can only speculate how seriously China’s leaders have taken these protests. They don’t normally tolerate blunt criticism at any time, but their change of course is telling. It could also reflect the influence of a technocratic contingent among Chinese leaders, or simply a raw political survival instinct. Be that as it may, the implacable dictatorship, which rarely admits error, has indeed relented. When China announced modest changes to the policy on November 11, it was still insisting on the validity of zero covid. But in the 10 measures the Council of State announced it on Wednesday, the mention zero covid does not even appear there. The flip-flop includes abandoning the ubiquitous PCR tests that determined whether citizens could move around. Instead of herding people into mass quarantine centres, the new approach emphasizes allowing them to recover at home if they are sick and voluntarily go into centralized isolation. The policy urges local officials to abandon the one-size-fits-all approach to zero covid and strive to return to normal conditions. Another new imperative that the government has set itself is to accelerate the covid vaccination of the elderly, who are under-inoculated. Although urgent and extremely important, it will be difficult to achieve due to vaccine hesitancy among the elderly. China would be wise to go beyond its own vaccines and consider ordering several hundred million doses of the most effective mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. The big risk: China risks going around too quickly and opening itself up to a tidal wave of omicron infections. Airfinity, a London-based health analytics company, valued that lifting the zero covid policy could result in between 1.3 million and 2.1 million deaths in China over 83 days, based on modeling of the Hong Kong outbreak earlier this year. The country lack of intensive care beds and medical personnel to deal with such a flood. China is finally facing reality, but could have a tough season ahead. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

