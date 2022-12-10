PTI and PML-Q agree on dissolution of assemblies in December: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

PTI, PML-Q agree on dissolution of assemblies in December: Imran Khan

December 10, 2022 10:18 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Determined to dissolve the assemblies this month, the President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday that his party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ( PML-Q) agreed on the dissolution of provincial assemblies.

Speaking to a delegation from the Insaf Students Federation (ISF), Mr Khan said that the PTI would send the summary of the dissolution of the Punjab assembly to the Chief Minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi this month, adding that his party would work with its ally PML-Q in the future. too.

The ISF delegation informed the PTI Chairman that the Minister of Higher Education of Punjab, Raja Yasir Humayun, does not allow ISF to conduct a membership campaign in educational institutions, which which Imran Khan replied by ordering the Minister to report tomorrow to his [Mr Khan] residence in Zaman Park.

In an interview with a private channel, the former prime minister said: “I would have taken revenge on the three people if I had done politics for myself, but I don’t do politics for myself, but for the country. “. He said the country would unite when the powerful were ruled by law.

Alleging the PML-N of an out-of-court settlement with Daily Mail, he said the Sharifs would have been exposed had the case gone to court.

Moonis says contacts resume with Chaudhry Shujaat LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Moonis Ealhi said on Saturday that contacts have resumed with the disgruntled leader of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, adding that no party legislator will be involved in the internal change.

Speaking to Dunya News, Mr Moonis said they had prepared a strategy to counter the tactics of the ruling alliance, adding that the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved at the call of Pakistani leader Tehreeek-e- Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

“We want to be Imran Khan’s allies in the future, but some people don’t want to see the PTI and PML-Q connection,” he said.

The PML-Q leader said he had not taken any action that could harm the policies of the ousted prime minister, adding that he was taking action after consultation with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Hussain Elahi.

While responding to a question about contact with Mr Shujaat, Moonis said contact had resumed with Chaudhry Shujaat.

Chaudhry Salik meets Nawaz amid Punjab ‘revolt’ rumors

While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain bloc – and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) action to bring about internal change in Punjab as six members of the PML-Q – Pervaiz Elahi bloc – are set to join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Amid the latest developments, Federal Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain held an important meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed issues relating to the political situation in Punjab and the announcement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the dissolution of the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a media interview after the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Mr. Salik said that the deposed prime minister did not tell him the exact date of his return to Pakistan. He said that in the next general election, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would lead the PML-Q campaign.

He said Moonis Elahi did not give him confidence when he joined Imran Khan’s bloc. “Me and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are ready to talk to Moonis Elahi if he wishes,” Mr Salik added.

“A man up to his neck in allegations of levels of corruption in others”

Earlier, speaking to the media in London on Saturday, the former prime minister claimed a plot had been hatched to defame Pakistan’s political leaders and urged people to reflect on the deeds and corruption of PTI leaders . Mr. Sharif, while saying that more evidence against Imran Khan in the Billion Tree project and the Al-Qadir Trust case would surface, said that more than 50 billion rupees of corruption had been committed in these projects while that the poor masses were struggling to get even the minimum wage of 20 rupees. ,000.

Mr Sharif called on Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar and other party leaders to shame themselves for demonizing the country’s political figures.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N had begun preparations to “welcome” former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hoping that his return would tilt the results in favor of the party if elections were to be held in Punjab.

Mr Sharif has lived in London since November 2019 after being allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

The PML-N leader went on to say that the British tabloid apologized for the lack of evidence against Shehbaz Sharif, adding that it was proof of innocence.

Sharif said the PM’s former adviser on accountability, Shahzad Akhbar, brought allegations of money laundering, corruption, bribery and commission to Prime Minister Shehbaz at the request of the Prime Minister. former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan but from the British National Crime Agency. (NCA) gave him [Shehbaz Sharif] clean sheet after investigation.

