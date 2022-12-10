Trump’s political committee paid $48,000 to Trump publishing company





Donald Trump Jr. and former President Donald Trump watch before the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One of Donald Trump’s political committees bought $48,000 worth of books from the publishing house of his son Don Jr., which had published a book by the former president.

On May 18, the Trump Save America joint fundraising committee donated $48,000 to Delaware-based Winning Team Publishing Inc., according to Federal Election Commission records. The transaction does not appear to have been previously reported.

In May 2022, a political committee supporting Donald paid the publishing house owned by Don Jr. $48,000, according to FEC records

Federal Election Commission/Save America Joint Fundraising Committee

Donald Trump Jr. co-founded Winning Team Publishing with former Trump campaign staffer Sergio Gor in 2021. Winning Team Publishing produced Trump’s coffee table book Our Journey Together, which Trump Save America JFC is now giving away in exchange donations of $75 or more.

Our Journey Together came largely from public domain photos, meaning the former president used a private family business to publish a mostly taxpayer-subsidized book, then boosted sales of that book by spending money on it. of donors.

Campaign finance records show that two other committees did business with Winning Team Publishing. Trumps Save America PAC spent $8,000 on printing services in April, and the Travis County, Texas GOP paid the company $16,000 in June.

The Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee is offering donors copies of Trump’s “Our Journey Together” in exchange for donations of $50 or more.

Trump Save America Joint Fundrising Committee Check out my website. Send me a secure tip.

