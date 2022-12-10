How Narendra Modi helped BJP become voters’ default option

The results of three elections which took place on 7 and 8 December 2022 indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now becomes the default option for the Bharat electorate. This implies that the voters are keen to elect the BJP and unless the party or its governments really screw it up, they would remain the people’s first choice. Interestingly, this fact was revealed by the two elections where the party did not win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and the Delhi municipal polls.

Delhi and Himachal Pradesh had some common factors in terms of relatively weak and uncharismatic state leadership, bitter infighting in party units, and poor performance of elected representatives. Under these circumstances, any other party would have been decimated by voters. But the BJP was able to put on a very decent show both in the MCD and in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, although the BJP’s tally was down 19 seats from the latest assembly polls and its vote share fell by about 6%, it only got 0.9% fewer votes than the rival Congress which obtained 43.9% of the vote this time. This difference of 0.9%, or about 38,000 votes, won the Congress 40 seats while the BJP could only manage 25. In the history of Himachal Pradesh, this is the largest margin close between winner and loser in all assembly polls. And we must not forget that the State is known to change its choice of government every five years with a strong mandate against the government in place. But that hasn’t happened in the latest Assembly polls. It is clearly visible that voters were reluctant to oppose the BJP, despite opposition to power and an uninspiring performance by the state government over the past five years.

If we look at the MCD poll result, even the BJP did not expect to be able to win more than 100 seats. The BJP’s vote share has indeed increased by 3% compared to the last MCD polls in 2017 and stands at around 39%. The vote share of the Aam Aadmi parties is around 42%. So there is a difference of about three percent between the two parties. This data becomes more interesting when juxtaposed with the results of the 2020 Assembly elections. In these polls, the PAA vote share was around 53.5% while the BJP vote share was 38. .5%. There was a huge discrepancy of about 15% which narrowed down to 3%.

As mentioned earlier, despite several challenges created by the local BJP leadership in Delhi and Himachal that could have drawn it into a complete rout, the voters decided to support the party. Why?

Although there are multiple factors behind this paradigm shift in Indian politics that we are witnessing today, the main reason is the unprecedented credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian electorate is notorious for not easily trusting a political leader. But once they trusted a leader, they would support him and his party all the way. That’s what they did with Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. However, the key is not to take voters for granted, which Indira Gandhi did by imposing the emergency in 1975. However, voters gave her a strong push in 1977 to return her to power in 1980.

It can be said that until the mid-1980s, Congress was the default option for the Indian electorate. Once Congress started shrinking from 1989, it lost that sweet spot of being a default option. The BJP was also not strong enough to fill that space. The compromises the Vajpayee government had to make to lead a coalition government proved to be a major hurdle in gaining the trust of Indian voters.

Meanwhile, as the BJP grappled with this issue domestically for almost a decade between 2000 and 2010, Narendra Modi had perfected this art and demonstrated the power of credibility by winning successive polls in Gujarat. Since 2014, he has demonstrated the power of credibility at the national level. That is why we have witnessed this trend that the electorate who might not have voted for BJP in state or local polls overwhelmingly votes for BJP in Lok Sabha polls.

In fact, in many states where the BJP was able to perform decently despite losing polls, it was Modis’ credibility that helped rescue the party from rout.

It looks like the BJP has a perfect winning formula in place right now. This winning formula includes an impactful leader, a clear ideological roadmap, a solid organizational structure and effective delivery by its governments on the ground. More importantly, the party does not apologize for its positive actions that correspond to its ideological commitment, such as the repeal of Article 370 and the construction of the temple of Ram in Ayodhya.

The opposition must address this winning formula if it is to issue a real challenge to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The policy of giveaways, appeasement of minorities and pseudo-secularism would get the opposition nowhere long-term, although there may be some small short-term gains.

But it must be remembered that political parties in India are not built in a day. When Congress came to power in 1947, he was already 62 years old. And it took a galaxy of leaders and countless sacrifices on the part of its workers to build this party up to a level where it could rule the country. The BJP had also started its journey as Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 and it had worked hard for nearly 63 years when it was able to win a majority in Lok Sabha on its own in 2014. Successive polls at different levels after 2014 have shown that the BJP has occupied this vacant seat from the default option.

If any other party wants to defeat the BJP or become the default option for Indian voters, the journey will be long and arduous. And only parties with a clear ideological map go through the ups and downs that come with this journey. Non-BJP parties are experiencing a leadership crisis as their top leaders lack both charisma and credibility. That’s why they might be able to overthrow the BJP in some elections. But they cannot seriously challenge Narendra Modi.

The writer, author and columnist, has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandlive. The opinions expressed are personal.

