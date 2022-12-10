Donald Trump ‘confessed’ to committing crimes: Glenn Kirschner





Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Friday that former President Donald Trump should be charged because he has already “confessed” to bringing highly classified documents to his home in Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House on Wednesday. last year.

“…It’s high time to arrest Donald Trump for his obvious crimes, his ongoing crimes. Crimes he confessed to,” Kirschner said in a video he posted to Twitter. “He actually said ‘I took these documents’ more openly and transparently than other presidents. It’s not like there’s a challenge in proving that Donald Trump took the documents openly and transparently.”

Kirschner said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is treating Trump differently as it continues to investigate his mishandling of classified documents, which were seized by FBI agents in August following an endorsement by the Attorney General Merrick Garland. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing regarding the documents and said any classified documents he took have already been declassified.

“You have to treat the former president, like you treat every other American who commits crimes,” Kirschner added, referring to how the DOJ handles its investigation. “And Donald Trump is treated better and different from anyone who commits comparable crimes, treats classified information badly and that’s wrong and it has to stop.”

The federal judge REFUSES to despise Trump and his team. Here’s why the judge is right and why the DOJ should stop treating Donald Trump any differently than it would treat anyone who steals classified documents and national defense information. https://t.co/iadnpm19wO

— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 10, 2022

The DOJ recently asked Washington, DC, Chief District Judge Beryl Howell to hold Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued in May that required the former president to return all classified documents.

However, the federal judge on Friday declined to hold Trump or his legal team in contempt of court and asked the DOJ to handle the issue itself, ABC News reported. If Judge Howell had agreed to hold the ex-president in contempt, he would have been fined daily until he complied with the demands of the subpoena.

Kirschner said Friday that Judge Howell was right to deny the DOJ’s request and criticized the DOJ’s protracted process to indict Trump as federal prosecutors asked Trump’s lawyers to certify twice that the former president had surrendered. all classified information and that there were no more documents. -a-Lago, according to The Guardian.

“What Judge Howell was basically saying ‘do your job’ and frankly it does [the] The DOJ looks weak and thoughtless…unwilling or unable to deal with the crimes of Donald Trump,” Kirschner said, later adding that “federal judges have been telling the DOJ for a very long time ‘take care of this issue'”.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks to the media in Palm Beach, Florida on November 8. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Friday that the former president should be charged because he already “confessed” to bringing highly classified documents to his mar-a-Lago house after leaving the White House. Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Kirschner said the DOJ puts Trump “a bit above the law” by not treating him the same as any American who commits crimes would be treated.

“If someone robs a bank. First of all, we don’t usually summon the bank robber and say ‘can you please return all the money you stole to the bank or maybe be brought to the grand jury pursuant to this subpoena. No, you get a search warrant and an arrest warrant and you lock up the bank robber for the crime he committed, but that’s not so [the] The DOJ decided to go with Donald Trump,” Kirschner added.

Hundreds of documents containing sensitive material were recovered from Trump’s home during the court-authorized search. These documents would contain information on nuclear programs and highly classified programs. Meanwhile, one of Trump’s attorneys said in June that all classified documents had been turned over, but the FBI found evidence to suggest it was still keeping more sensitive files.

Trump on Friday criticized authorities for taking the documents from his home.

“Under the Presidential Records Act and the very well-established Clinton socks case, the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and the taking of documents and many other items was ILLEGAL,” he wrote. on its Truth Social platform. “Everything must be returned, immediately! »

Further expressing his displeasure with the way the DOJ is handling the Mar-a-Lago investigation, Kirschner said, “I don’t know when the Justice Department will get the message or get the memo they need to indict Donald Trump for his crimes.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.

