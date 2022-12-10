Farrukh Habib says PDM wants to eliminate Imran Khan





LAHORE: Former Minister of State and Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib has said the goal of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is to eliminate the former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan on a technical basis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, the former minister of state claimed that the regime change operation had had a drastic impact on the national economy and the country was now on the brink of bankruptcy.

In response to a question, Farrukh Habib claimed that Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was the main figure in a Rs 16 billion money laundering case. However, he said, the prime minister’s son was released on bail before he returned to Pakistan.

He said the law should run its course when Suleman Shehbaz arrives in Pakistan. His return should not be welcomed. The nation will welcome Nawaz Sharif in a way he will remember forever, he added.

While criticizing the incumbent government, Farrukh Habib said the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only came to power to finish its corruption deals.

Read more: Imran Khan stresses need for rule of law to root out corruption

Another government objective was to eliminate Imran Khan on a technical basis, he claimed, adding that funds were being issued to launch a media campaign against the PTI chairman. He said the ruling coalition had committed the worst violation of human rights during its current term.

He also blamed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not announcing the decisions regarding the foreign funding case against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Read more: ATC extends Imran Khan’s bail until December 19

The PTI leader also challenged Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to announce the election, reiterating that the only solution to the country’s political and economic situation was general elections.

Speaking about the acquittal of Rana Sanaullah by a Lahore court, the PTI chief said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a drug case against Sanaullah. If the ANF had decided to take a step back then what is the fault of the PTI? He asked.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/farrukh-habib-says-pdm-wants-to-knock-out-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos