‘Sorry, I’m unemployed’: Xi Jinping’s many problems

Xi Jinping is considered China’s most powerful leader since Mao. Nevertheless, the Chinese head of state seems more bruised than ever. Because the problems accumulate in front of him. He did a lot himself.

“Down with CP! and “Down with Xi Jinping!”, shouted the angry crowd in the streets of Shanghai in November. At this time, it has been just over a month since Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China for the third consecutive term. Age limits couldn’t stop the 69-year-old, nor could a term limit. It was later said that Xi had cemented his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Tse-tung, the founder of the People’s Republic.

Nevertheless, the Chinese head of state seems more bruised than ever. Because he faces a huge mountain of problems, most of which he created himself. China’s economy is weakening, government revenues are falling, unemployment is rising, especially among young people, and the best friend is a warmonger. The most pressing issue remains the Corona situation.

Zero Covid slows down the economy

In the face of the biggest protests since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989, Xi also caved. In early December, Beijing announced relaxations for quarantine, PCR testing and lockdowns. A logical decision if you absolutely want to prevent an escalation, but ultimately also a simple economy: sealing house blocks, carrying out mass testing and providing food to millions of people costs money and personnel. If factories stay closed and workers are stuck at home at the same time, nothing new will come into the coffers.

The zero-Covid policy was a costly undertaking and caused serious damage to the Chinese economy, acknowledges Jürgen Matthes of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. He had bad knees in November, the economist told ntv. “The most recent forecast that the economy should grow by 3.3% this year has become obsolete. The Communist Party reacted to this: economic weakness and protests.

huge deficit

In November, China presented its worst trade data in more than two years. Overseas shipments fell 8.7% from a year earlier. Staggering figures, especially because the Christmas business begins in November and the foreign trade of the exporting world champion is indeed flourishing.

However, this development comes as no surprise: Even before Xi severely damaged the economy with strict lockdowns in the financial hub of Shanghai or the “iPhone city” of Zhengzhou, he campaigned of regulations against successful technology companies such as Alibaba, Didi and Tencent last year. As a result, their stock prices crashed on stock exchanges around the world, incomes plummeted and jobs were lost.

A similar thing happened in the Chinese real estate sector a good year ago. When the bubble burst there, one construction giant after another couldn’t repay their loans. The already paid apartments were not completed, the shells were demolished again. Now Beijing must rescue heavily indebted housing companies with “package aid”. This year, China will therefore experience its largest budget deficit in decades. According to the financial portal Bloomberg, it was already from January to September $980 billion.

“Sorry, I’m unemployed”

Projects that also have a full impact on the labor market. Last May, then-Prime Minister Li Keqiang warned of a “complex and sinister” A situation from which young people in particular suffer. About 20% of 16 to 24 year olds are unemployed, says Jrg Wuttke in the ntv podcast “I learned something again”. And these are the official figures, explains the head of the European Chamber of Commerce in China. It is quite possible that one in three young people is unemployed.

“Of course, that’s devastating in a society that has a one-child policy,” says Wuttke. “Four grandparents and two parents look at the offspring, on whom the future of the family rests. They then have to say: Sorry, I was tormented for 15, 16 or 17 years, but I am now unemployed or I I have a job where I have a few bottles back and forth. Total disappointment.”

Boomerang the New Silk Road

The financial situation is complicated not only at home. As early as July, the “Financial Times” reported the China’s first overseas debt crisis reported. Because the New Silk Road seems to be turning into a boomerang, at least in part. While a few years ago there were still fears that China would make developing countries dependent with its generous loans for new trade routes and infrastructure, the opposite seems to be happening now: many partners can no longer repay their loans, mainly because of the Corona crisis – and cost China so much money.

According to the Financial Times, more than $52 billion in loans had to be renegotiated and restructured in 2020 and 2021. Partner countries were given longer maturities at lower interest rates in the hope that ports, rail links or other infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka, Zambia or Pakistan could still be completed. In many cases, China even had to inject more money because everything had already been spent.

A financial strength that is becoming more and more problematic in countries like Pakistan: Chinese workers are becoming more and more Target of terrorist attacks and kidnappings. Because they promise high ransoms or symbolize Chinese corruption and influence in partner countries. Francesca Ghiretti of the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies (MERICS) in Berlin says China must foresee the risk of terrorism when financing such projects.

What if Corona rushes?

Now, the easing of the zero-Covid policy should give new impetus to the crippling Chinese economy: without confinement, factories can once again operate at full speed and the coffers are filling up – or so they hope in Beijing. But if the Omicron variant rushes through China, it could backfire, warn observers like Jürgen Matthes of the Institute for the World Economy. Continued easing would be positive for China and the global economy, he said on ntv. “But there is a great danger that the number of infections will increase so much that hospitals will be overwhelmed. Then there could be an even tougher lockdown.”

Overall, China has a high vaccination rate. But it is precisely the elderly who are particularly at risk who have often given up spades: officially, 86.4% of people over 60 were vaccinated at least twice in November. About two-thirds also received a reminder. Many others are skeptical because they don’t trust vaccines – this is also a problem for which Xi Jinping is partly responsible: he last year declared the mRNA funds of Biontech and Moderna an injection lethal by state media.

After the end of zero Covid, an omicron wave will now sweep over China. Chinese health authorities expect around 80-90% of the huge population of 1.4 billion people to end up infected. After almost three years of strict protective measures, many come into contact with the corona virus for the first time and are therefore susceptible to a severe course which could end in hospital. at intensive care beds However, China is far behind other Asian countries like Taiwan or Thailand. Compared to Germany, there are only about half hospital beds per 10,000 inhabitants. China’s most powerful man since Mao faces a new problem.