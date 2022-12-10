‘Deplatforming the President’: Twitter Files Part 3 Reveals Events Leading to Donald Trump’s Impeachment





Twitter Files Part 3 has been released, providing detailed accounts of the events leading up to former US President Donald Trump’s “deplatforming” on Twitter. The third set of documents sheds light on the interactions between former Twitter executives and federal agencies that led to Donald Trump’s removal from the platform.

In January 2021, Twitter permanently suspended the account of former US President Donald Trump due to the risk of further incitement to violence. Matt Taibbi, the author of the first part of Twitter Files, has revealed details about the events leading up to the ban. Taibbi shared Slack screenshots of Twitter executives’ internal communications. Elon Musk titled the new round of tweets “Deplatforming the President.” The new thread claims Twitter executives were prepared to ban future presidents, possibly including Joe Biden. Taibbi claims Twitter violated its own policies in the process.

Taibbi says that despite the opinions users may have had of Trump’s actions, what happened on Twitter during the whole process is of historical significance. He alleges that Twitter executives maintained close relationships with federal agencies and actively moderated content at the request of their representatives. For example, he claims that on October 8, 2020, leaders opened a channel called “us2020_xfn_enforcement” to allow them to discuss the removal of election-related content and prominent accounts.

Taibbi also said Twitter’s moderation process was based on “guesswork, gut appeals, even Google searches, even in cases involving the president,” calling Twitter’s group of executives “the supreme court of moderation. high speed”. He also notes that no requests for moderation have been received from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House or Republicans.

The documents show that Yoel Roth, the former head of Trust and Safety, had weekly meetings with central agencies such as the FBI. Taibbi’s screenshots show conversations where Roth was seen ghosting some of those FBI meetings.

