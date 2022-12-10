Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the West to urgently extend further support to Ukraine to help the Russian offensive end next year, not 2024 and 2025. TASR informs on the basis of the Saturday press agent PA and DPA media.

Johnson, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said is an ally of Kiev, said in a Wall Street Journal article that ending the war is in everyone’s interest, including Russia. He noted that although Ukraine’s financial relations are known in the time of budget cuts, as with money, the longer the war lasts, the more the country will have to spend on military support for Kiev.

It’s time to urgently consider what the West will do to help the Ukrainians achieve their military goals, or at least drive the Russians out of all the (Ukrainian) countries they have invaded this year, Johnson stressed. . Only then will his words be given to him for future negotiations.

The former UK prime minister has warned that the coming winter will be worse than the current one as gas resources dwindle in many countries that relied on Russian fuel in the past. The longer Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his nonsense, the longer global economic problems will last, Johnson said. We will be really aka…how much Putin op zska and his influence?, asks Johnson.

Johnson continues to support Ukraine even after leaving the UK government post in September, according to DPA. His successor Rishi Sunak, who visited kyiv in November, added that London would continue to support Ukraine.