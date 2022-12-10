Xi Jinping’s missiles scare

The Chinese arsenal is perhaps larger than the American arsenal. The deterrent effect

“Globalization is almost dead and free trade is almost dead. There are a lot of people who are still hoping they will come back, but I don’t think they will,” said Morris Chang, the 91-year-old founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest electronics giant. microchip industry, the day before. yesterday. His comment comes as Joe Biden’s White House tries to shut China out of the microchip production and supply chain, also involving countries like the Netherlands (the Dutch Commerce Ministry is set to promote a similar measure, Bloomberg wrote yesterday). It is a revolution in international relations that has accelerated in recent months, especially after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Behind it is not just a question of technological dominance, but a broader strategy that aims to curb China’s rise as a superpower, including military. According to the latest China Military Power Report, the annual report the Pentagon sends to Congress, China is “the only challenger with the intent, and increasingly the ability, to reshape the international order.” Not Russia, but China.

A secret notification sent to Congress by the US Strategic Command a few days ago alarmed observers: Stratcom is indeed obliged to make this type of communication if China surpasses America in the number of nuclear warheads (there would be more than 400, Chinese) and in the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles (of which, according to experts, America still holds the record). Washington’s collaborative activity with other countries for the development of armaments also worries Washington – according to American intelligence, Saudi Arabia is manufacturing ballistic missiles with Chinese help – and in the international projection of the Army popular liberation. After opening a first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2017, China has steadily increased its military presence abroad: in Cambodia, the Solomon Islands, etc., according to a report released yesterday. by the think tank Rand corp Abu Dhabi, and in the next twenty years could open several bases to protect Chinese interests abroad.

Xi Jinping’s increasingly authoritarian leadership poses a global economic problem, another one of national security – which only partially concerns the question of “Chinese police stations” but also the sector of telecommunications networks, data on platforms on line. But there is also a third area, which is increasingly openly discussed within the US Department of Defense, and it concerns Chinese military capability. Until a few years ago, Beijing was considered very backward in terms of war deterrence capacity: it lacked missiles, weapons, the technology to produce them. In a very short time, everything changed. In Europe, the problem is not felt to be so urgent, but for America, China’s defense capability is also changing the balance of power between Washington and Beijing. It is also for this reason that NATO is increasingly involved in the question of the “Chinese challenge” – “we must take into account the fact that the rise of China could destroy our security. They invest heavily in new and modern technological capabilities. […] And China is getting closer to us,” General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said at a Financial Times event yesterday.