Politics
Xi Jinping’s missiles scare
The Chinese arsenal is perhaps larger than the American arsenal. The deterrent effect
“Globalization is almost dead and free trade is almost dead. There are a lot of people who are still hoping they will come back, but I don’t think they will,” said Morris Chang, the 91-year-old founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest electronics giant. microchip industry, the day before. yesterday. His comment comes as Joe Biden’s White House tries to shut China out of the microchip production and supply chain, also involving countries like the Netherlands (the Dutch Commerce Ministry is set to promote a similar measure, Bloomberg wrote yesterday). It is a revolution in international relations that has accelerated in recent months, especially after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Behind it is not just a question of technological dominance, but a broader strategy that aims to curb China’s rise as a superpower, including military. According to the latest China Military Power Report, the annual report the Pentagon sends to Congress, China is “the only challenger with the intent, and increasingly the ability, to reshape the international order.” Not Russia, but China.
A secret notification sent to Congress by the US Strategic Command a few days ago alarmed observers: Stratcom is indeed obliged to make this type of communication if China surpasses America in the number of nuclear warheads (there would be more than 400, Chinese) and in the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles (of which, according to experts, America still holds the record). Washington’s collaborative activity with other countries for the development of armaments also worries Washington – according to American intelligence, Saudi Arabia is manufacturing ballistic missiles with Chinese help – and in the international projection of the Army popular liberation. After opening a first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2017, China has steadily increased its military presence abroad: in Cambodia, the Solomon Islands, etc., according to a report released yesterday. by the think tank Rand corp Abu Dhabi, and in the next twenty years could open several bases to protect Chinese interests abroad.
Xi Jinping’s increasingly authoritarian leadership poses a global economic problem, another one of national security – which only partially concerns the question of “Chinese police stations” but also the sector of telecommunications networks, data on platforms on line. But there is also a third area, which is increasingly openly discussed within the US Department of Defense, and it concerns Chinese military capability. Until a few years ago, Beijing was considered very backward in terms of war deterrence capacity: it lacked missiles, weapons, the technology to produce them. In a very short time, everything changed. In Europe, the problem is not felt to be so urgent, but for America, China’s defense capability is also changing the balance of power between Washington and Beijing. It is also for this reason that NATO is increasingly involved in the question of the “Chinese challenge” – “we must take into account the fact that the rise of China could destroy our security. They invest heavily in new and modern technological capabilities. […] And China is getting closer to us,” General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said at a Financial Times event yesterday.
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)} ; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); if ( getConsentStatus(8) && getConsentStatus(9)) { fbq('init', '916540528499612'); fbq('track', 'PageView'); } else { // console.log('### not consent status on fbq 178: adv_head.html'); }
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ilfoglio.it/esteri/2022/12/09/news/i-missili-di-xi-jinping-fanno-paura-4750678/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping’s missiles scare
- Anurag Kashyap deciphers the failure of Bollywood!
- The 5 Best Men’s Clothing Subscription Boxes Could Be a Perfect Last-Minute Gift Idea
- Jackets Return Home to Host Central Michigan Sunday Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- Trump rips Jewish leaders for disloyalty to him
- Wall St Week Ahead US stocks rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
- Gold medalist tells how a motorcycle accident led her to parasport
- Carin Leon’s ‘Huitlacoche’ Named 2022 Google’s ‘Year of Search’ – Billboard
- Kaesang is married, President Joko Widodo: relieved, happy, relieved
- Paris Hilton exudes elegance in an angelic white dress at a promotional event for a new fragrance
- Ex-PM Boris Johnson: With Kyiv’s support, we will help end the war in 2023
- Kapihan sa MB presents an episode about how technology and innovation drive enterprise transformation – Manila Bulletin