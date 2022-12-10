General (Retired) Bajwa wanted Usman Buzdar removed as CM Punjab: Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran speaks during an interview with a private channel in Lahore December 12, 2022. YouTubeImran Khan announces the dissolution of the assemblies in December. He declined to name Aleem Khan CM due to allegations. General (retired) Bajwa controlled NAB.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that former army chief of staff General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa told him to replace Usman Buzdar by Aleem Khan as Chief Minister of Punjab.

General (Retired) Bajwas’ request to fire Buzdar was strange, said Khan who recently made allegations against the ex-COAS in an interview with a private TV channel.

Khan, who was removed as prime minister following a no-confidence vote in April, said: “(Retired) General Bajwa has asked to fire Usman Buzdar. He would insist on making Aleem Khan the Chief Minister of Punjab.”

The former Prime Minister said that he informed General (Retired) Bajwa that Aleem had many allegations against him and in light of these allegations he could not appoint him as Chief Minister.

The former prime minister has revealed that outgoing CM of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi does not want Aleem as chief minister of the province.

Calling on Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq all those involved in ousting his government, he said: Everything that happened with the PTI in the past seven months was entirely due to the policies of former COAS Gen Bajwas .

General (Retired) Bajwa would say that no one will take a ticket from the PTI and that the PML-N would form the new government, he claimed.

Khan alleged that during his government’s tenure, General (retired) Bajwa controlled the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB was under the control of the Bajwas; therefore, he decided who would enter and who would be released. It was not in our hands, said the head of the PTI.

He alleged that the former army chief would oversee who should be arrested and who should not.

We didn’t have the power. Those who did, they relieved them. NAB was not under our control. They [military] had influence everywhere, he said.

The former prime minister added that he was asked to take care of the economy and leave the responsibility to them.

Dissolution of the Assembly and return of Nawaz

Commenting on the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Khan revealed that he will be dissolving the assemblies in the current month.

The PTI leader further shared that although CM Elahi thinks the government should function for a bit longer, he will adhere to the PTI’s decision to dissolve the assembly.

Parvez Elahi said he would do what I say about the end of the Punjab government. Parvez Elahi has not asked to become chief minister again, the former prime minister said.

Rebuking the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, the ex-prime minister said the cross-party alliance was “trying” to disqualify him.

[PML-N] Supremo Nawaz Sharif is trying to close all charges against himself and disqualify me, he added.

Shedding light on the situation in the country, Khan reiterated his demand for elections, linking economic growth to political stability.

Whether they hold elections now or after 10 months or a year, they [PDM] will lose, he said.

While referring to the results of the Punjab partial polls which took place in July, the PTI leader said that those who left the party to join the PDM were punished for doing so in the partial polls, as the party won the majority of seats for grabs.

Condemning the dismissal of the cases of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharifs, Khan said: Nawaz Sharif will not return until his cases are dismissed. If he comes to Punjab, he will be arrested.

The former prime minister added that General (retired) Bajwa considers Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a “genius”.

