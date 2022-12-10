No Modi-Putin summit scheduled for now





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting. File | photo credit: Reuters

As of now, no summit is scheduled between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in December, sources have confirmed to The Hindu. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday hinted at India’s role in resolving the issues, adding that he supports India and Brazil’s presence in the UN Security Council. . A meeting between the two was to be held this month as part of the annual India-Russia summits. The last summit between the two leaders took place last year when Mr Putin visited Delhi for a brief visit when the annual talks were held at Hyderabad House. It was therefore expected that it would be Moscow’s turn to welcome the Indian leader. However, sources here said that so far no summits have been scheduled. Officials here are cautious on the whole issue and said the lack of a timeline should not be interpreted in any way. Several meetings

Besides last December’s meeting, Mr. Modi had several rounds of phone conversations with Mr. Putin regarding the Ukraine crisis; first, finding a way out for Indian students and Ukrainian professionals, and second, finding a way out of the crisis. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand in September, when Modi spoke out forcefully in favor of finding a peaceful solution to the crisis. Ukrainian. Subsequently, Mr. Modi attended the G-20 in Bali which was skipped by Mr. Putin, as Russia was represented by its foreign minister at the summit. The Modi-Putin summit in Moscow was expected to be a major diplomatic event, as India maintained a neutral stance on the crisis, even in the face of growing Western pressure on New Delhi to reduce its gas purchases to Moscow. India’s leadership role

Mr. Lavrov, however, struck a positive note and praised India’s leadership role in the emerging multipolar world order. India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, perhaps even the leader… New Delhi has extensive diplomatic experience in dealing with various types of issues, as well as authority and reputation in region, Lavrov said, alluding to India’s greater role in the SCO, United Nations and other regional and global platforms. We see what added value India and Brazil can bring to the UN Security Council by knowing their positions on global and regional issues, he added. Sources here have also hinted at the possibility of a virtual summit, although that option has not been spelled out in detail. India and Russia have hosted the annual leaders’ summit for more than two decades, and the December 6, 2021 summit in Delhi was the twenty-first in the series. The summits have become an institutional mechanism during which major bilateral agreements materialize and ideas are exchanged. Except in exceptional circumstances, the annual summits were not skipped. The summit was skipped in 2020 when the meeting did not take place due to the pandemic, among other factors. Indo-Russian relations, however, are on an upward trajectory due to soaring Indian purchases of Russian energy, which are strongly opposed by major Western powers. The two sides are also in talks to safeguard bilateral defense and trade relations from Western sanctions imposed on Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

