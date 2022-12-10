Trump Uses ‘Twitter Files’ to Raise Funds for 2024 – Rolling Stone





The former president now cites the platform’s selective content moderation leaks to gain support for his third White House run

Donald Trump claims his vindication after the release of internal “Twitter Files” showing discussions among employees about the platform’s content moderation policies – and trying to make a quick buck in the process.

A text sent by the Trump campaign on Friday morning read: “BREAKING NEWS: President Trump was RIGHT! Twitter files exposed Big Tech FRAUD and CORRUPTION.

The text linked recipients to a website where supporters could donate to the former president’s re-election campaign.

The “Twitter Files” are a series of internal documents intentionally leaked by Twitter owner Elon Musk to prominent political experts, which allege the platform engaged in politically motivated censorship, including before the 2020 election. The material was selectively posted to Twitter feeds by Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss, and focuses almost exclusively on how content moderation policies were applied to conservative accounts.

The second installment of “Twitter Files” was released on Thursday evening. The thread, posted by Weiss, focused on the use of internal moderation tools available to Twitter staff to limit the reach of prominent conservative accounts found to be in violation of Twitter policies. While Weiss describes the existence of these tools as a covert enforcement mechanism used to target conservatives, the majority have been known to the public for some time.

Conservatives seized on the leaks to substantiate claims of government censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, despite President Biden not being elected at the time. Tendency

Trump thanked Elon for releasing the files last Friday, writing on Truth Social that they show “FBl and ‘Justice’ collaborating illegally, conclusively proving, in another very powerful way, that the presidential election of 2020 was faked and stolen”. He went on to say that he hoped future posts would show the “process leading up to the time of the so-called ‘election’ and ultimately the ‘deplatform’ of the President of the United States.” He added a call for lawmakers to “end” the rules of the Constitution and declare a “legitimate winner” of the election.

The call follows Trump’s message in August calling for either “rerun” the election or retroactively be declared the legitimate winner. Now the former president is seizing on handpicked leaks of internal Twitter documents to fund his bid to take over the White House.

