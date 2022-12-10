Message from Jokowi to Kaesang – Erina: Harmony to grandparents





YOGYAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo asked his youngest child Kaesang Pangarep and his companion Erina Gudono, to always be faithful and harmonious until they become grandparents. Jokowi hopes the newlyweds will complement each other. “I order, mutual understanding, complement each other. Then harmony, harmony forever until grandfather-kaken, ninen-ninen,” Jokowi said after taking part in a series of Kaesang-Erina wedding ceremony activities at Kedaton Ambarrukmo Agung Hall, Royal Ambarrukmo, Sleman, DI Yogyakarta, Saturday (10/12/2022). Jokowi admitted that he was happy because the Kaesang-Erina prenup process went smoothly. “Al-Hamdulillah Today we saw that the consent granted went well and Iriana and I were very happy and happy,” Jokowi said. Remember that Jokowi and First Lady Irian Jokowi prayed for the Kaesang-Erina to lead a new life as husband and wife. “We pray that Kaesang and Mbak Erina can soon start a new life,” Jokowi said. It is known that Kaesang and Erina performed a wedding ceremony in the Great Hall of Kedaton Ambarrukmo, Royal Ambarrukmo. The Kaesang-Erina marriage contract procession was led by Depok KUA chairman Sleman, Muhammad Wiyono. Witnesses to the Kaesang-Erina marriage were PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono (Kaesang’s side) and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno (Erina’s side). Marital guardian who is Erina’s brother, Allen Gudono. Marriage Khatib brought by Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin. During the ceremony, Kaesang Pangarep’s wedding dowry for Erina Gudono was also shown. The wedding dowry consists of Rp. 300,000 silver consisting of 3 Rp. 100,000 bills and also tens of grams of precious gold consisting of four coins, safe gold weighing 10 grams, 12 grams, 20 grams and 22 grams. These four dowries indicate the date of the second marriage ceremony. “I accept the marriage of Erina Sofia Gudono bint Haji Muhammad Gudono with a dowry of a set of prayer tools and the dowry is paid in cash,” Kaesang said in pronouncing the granted consent. After the wedding ceremony, a wedding ceremony takes place which is divided into several series of events, namely handing over of Sanggan bananas, Mayang twins, gantal balls, Ranupada, Wiji Dadi, Bubak Kawah Rucat Degan, Tampa Kaya, Dahar Klimah, Metuk Besan and Sungkeman. Publisher: Mashoud Toarik ([email protected])

