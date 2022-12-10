General Bajwa facilitated a vote of no confidence and accuses Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said he was one hundred percent sure that General Bajwa had facilitated the motion of confidence against the PTI. He alleged that corruption was nothing in the eyes of General Bajwa.

Imran Khan also said he offered to change CM Punjab when they thought PTI was stuck. The PTI chairman said that they used to say that Imran’s policy is over.

– Advertising –

Talking about the former army chief, he said what happened in General Bajwa’s last seven months had never happened before as distances were growing between the people and the army. He said General Bajwa really considered Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab Speed ​​and very smart but now the whole nation saw Shehbaz Speed. He said NAB was under Bajwa’s control.

He said General Bajwa had demanded the dismissal of Usman Buzdar. He said General Bajwa helped PTI a lot in the beginning when he came to power but after no trust General Bajwa said no one will take the PTI ticket.

Speaking in an interview with a private television station, he said PML-N said the vote of no confidence could not succeed without establishment support. He said what happened to Pakistan in seven months, no enemy could do. He also said the economy was in the worst shape.

– Advertising –

He said Shehbaz Sharif filed a complaint against Daily Mail and then said they had won, but if he had won the British newspaper had to pay them a fine. He said they reached an out-of-court settlement as Daily Mail had not paid any fines.

Imran Khan also said he offered to change CM Punjab when they thought PTI was stuck. The PTI chairman said that they used to say that Imran’s policy is over.

Imran said he decided to dissolve the assemblies in December. He said the value of the rupee would plummet if the country defaulted. He also said that CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi wanted the assemblies to continue for a little more equality, but he accepted me and did not ask for that.

Advertising

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minutemirror.com.pk/general-bajwa-facilitated-no-confidence-motion-imran-khan-78489/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos