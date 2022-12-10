Federal judge refuses to hold Trump in contempt of court in Mar-a-Lago case





Related video above: DOJ asks court to dismiss Trump’s plea to FBI search A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court during a closed hearing on Friday, officials said to CNN two sources familiar with the matter. that Chief Justice Beryl Howell instead urged the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable solution. Trump contempt proceedings ended after nearly 90 minutes behind closed doors on Friday afternoon at a Washington, DC courthouse. AND. The two legal teams had gathered in the bedroom area for Howell, who was to consider whether to despise Trump for failing to comply with a subpoena ordering him to turn over classified records, according to CNN reports. No results have been publicly announced. When asked to comment, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung sent the same statement released Thursday, saying the former president and his lawyers “will continue to be transparent and cooperative, even in the face of the hunt for highly militarized and corrupt witches of the Department of Justice.” A coalition of media organizations that included CNN had asked Howell to allow public access to Friday’s hearing, but the judge did not grant the request. Lisa Klem, the court’s spokeswoman, acknowledged the sealed hearing Friday in a statement but did not provide any further information on what happened.”This afternoon, the court held a hearing regarding an ongoing sealed grand jury case. This matter remains sealed pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) and Local Criminal Rule 6.1,” the statement said. August. Being held in contempt of subpoenas for documents has become a feature of the former president’s legal entanglements since leaving office. Had he been held in contempt on Friday, he could have racked up fines. responsibility in the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. It also adds another chapter to federal officials’ ongoing struggle to recover government records — especially those containing national security secrets — from Trump after his administration ends. After the DOJ subpoenaed Trump for documents with classified marks in his possession in May, prosecutors went to court to enforce the grand jury subpoena. The judge ordered Trump’s team to comply. That prompted a search by Trump’s attorneys last month that yielded two other documents with classification marks. But the Justice Department is still not satisfied with the search, and Trump’s side is not saying all the documents have been turned over, CNN previously reported.

WASHINGTON-

Related video above: DOJ asks court to deny Trump’s plea to FBI research

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court during a closed hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The sources also told CNN that Chief Justice Beryl Howell instead urged the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable solution.

Trump contempt proceedings ended after nearly 90 minutes behind closed doors on Friday afternoon at a Washington, DC courthouse.

CNN observed prosecutors including Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt and Trump attorneys exiting the courthouse just before 3:30 p.m. ET. The two legal teams had gathered in the bedroom area for Howell, who was to consider whether to despise Trump for failing to comply with a subpoena ordering him to turn over classified records, according to CNN information.

No results have been publicly announced.

When asked to comment, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung sent the same statement released Thursday, saying the former president and his lawyers “will continue to be transparent and cooperative, even in the face of the hunt for highly militarized and corrupt witches of the Department of Justice.”

A coalition of media organizations that included CNN had asked Howell to allow public access to Friday’s hearing, but the judge did not grant the request.

Lisa Klem, the court’s spokeswoman, acknowledged the sealed hearing Friday in a statement but provided no further information about what happened.

“This afternoon, the Court held a hearing regarding an ongoing and sealed grand jury case. This case remains sealed, pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) and Local Criminal Rule 6.1,” says the press release.

The DOJ sought to scorn Trump and his office for not fully complying with the subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago compound in August. Being held in defiance of subpoenas for documents has become a feature of the former president’s legal entanglements since leaving office.

Had he been held in contempt on Friday, he could have racked up fines.

The proceedings mount pressure on Trump as he faces possible criminal liability in the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. It also adds another chapter to the ongoing fight by federal officials to recover government records — especially those containing national security secrets — from Trump after his administration ends.

After the DOJ subpoenaed Trump over documents with classified marks in his possession in May, prosecutors went to court to enforce the grand jury subpoena. The judge ordered Trump’s team to comply. That prompted a search by Trump’s lawyers last month that produced two other documents with classification marks.

But the Justice Department is still unhappy with the search and Trump’s side not saying all the documents have been turned over, CNN previously reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/federal-judge-declines-to-hold-trump-in-contempt-of-court-in-mar-a-lago-case/42203524 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos