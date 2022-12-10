PM Modi to inaugurate ICMR facility for haemoglobinopathies research





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National One Health Institute and inaugurate the Hemoglobinopathies Research, Management and Control Center in Nagpur on December 11. These institutes will help accelerate the country’s efforts to improve health research to serve vulnerable populations, a health ministry said in a statement. With increased interaction between humans and domestic and wild animals and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be considered in isolation. More than half of all infections people get can be transmitted by animals. In this context, the National One Health Institute is an important infrastructural step, according to the statement. The institute will focus on improving laboratory preparedness and capabilities for the identification of new and unknown zoonotic agents, he said. The institute will be equipped with Biosafety Level Laboratory (BSL-IV). This will help investigate outbreaks of emerging zoonotic agents of public health concern and develop better control strategies, the statement said. “The prevalence of sickle cell disease in the Vidarbha region of central India, especially among the tribal population, is high with an expected carrier frequency of up to 35% in some tribal groups. “Aware of this problem and the spread of similar diseases in the country, ICMR – Center for Hemoglobinopathies Research, Management and Control has been established and will play a leading role in research on hemoglobinopathies and diseases similar,” the statement said. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and research facilities, including biobanking and proteomics facilities, which will enable India to conduct ground-breaking research on the disease, according to the statement. This center of medical excellence is dedicated to hemoglobinopathies, which are inherited disorders of hemoglobin and include thalassemia syndromes and sickle cell disease, among others. The center will undertake interventions through community control and translational research programs that will benefit patients in the “underserved region of Chandrapur and adjacent areas”, he added. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

