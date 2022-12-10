Stick to dissolution of assemblies in December: Imran





Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said he stood by his decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies in December in a bid to force the incumbent government to hold snap elections.

“We will implement our decision to dissolve the assemblies. We are organizing consultations and preparing our party leaders because the negotiations for the establishment of an interim will begin after the dissolution of the assemblies,” the former prime minister said in an interview with a local television channel on Saturday.

When asked to give an exact date for the dissolution of the assemblies, Imran replied: “It will be done in December.”

Responding to a question that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was reluctant to dissolve the provincial assembly, the PTI leader said the PML-Q leader believed that the provincial government “should continue for some time yet. “.

Also read: PML-N gears up for first polls in Punjab, hosting Nawaz

“But he [CM Elahi] also said he would accept any decision I made [for assembly].”

Imran also dispelled rumors that CM Elahi had attached a condition that he would only dissolve the provincial assembly if the PTI agreed to appoint him as chief minister after the upcoming elections.

“Elections are urgent”

The PTI leader reiterated that holding early elections was key to averting “imminent default” and stabilizing the economy.

“Who needs the elections the most? Our [popularity] the graph goes up. The opposition and General Bajwa had hoped that our party would collapse after the regime change operation,” he remarked.

Imran said the early polls had become the necessity of the nation and the military.

“Political stability is essential for the revival of the economy which can only come from early elections…elections are essential for this country and the Pakistani army because the LC [letter of credit] are not open to importing weapons.

