Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk for exposing the FBI in Twitter Files 3.0





Hours after the release of the third installment of ‘Twitter Files’, former US President Donald Trump thanked Elon Musk for allegedly revealing how the FBI and Justice Department colluded with Twitter officials to manipulate the 2020 US presidential elections.

Speaking to Truth Social on Friday (December 9 US local time), Trump said: “ELON: The Twitter releases are an eye opener in that they show, in a very powerful way, the illegal collusion of the FBI and “Justice”, conclusively proving, in another very powerful way, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen.

“What everyone is REALLY waiting to see, however, is Twitter’s news and thought process leading up to the so-called ‘election’ and ultimately the ‘deplatform’ of the President of the United States. Great moment in history. Thank you!” he added.

[email protected] thanks @ElonMusk for his revelations and asks @Twitter Files for more information. pic.twitter.com/WUNb3wP3F9

Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 9, 2022

It should be mentioned that Truth Social is an alternative social media platform, created by Trump Media & Technology Group, after the former US President was removed from Twitter following the US Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

While responding to his Twitter post, Musk advised that transcripts of other internal communications will be posted in the coming days. Last month, Elon Musk restored Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Coming soon

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022 Revelations made by Twitter Files 3.0

On Friday (December 9, US local time), the third installment of confidential conversations between top Twitter executives was posted on the microblogging platform.

Journalist Matt Taibbi pointed out that the intellectual framework for de-platforming former US President Donald Trump had been laid in the months leading up to the January 6 incident in Washington.

Prior to D6, Twitter was a unique blend of automated, rule-based enforcement and more subjective moderation by senior executives, he pointed out. While referring to Twitter 2.0 files, he said tactics to manipulate the viewability of tweets had been adopted to censor the likes of Donald Trump.

9. Prior to D6, Twitter was a unique blend of automated, rule-based enforcement and more subjective moderation by senior executives. As @BariWeiss reported, the company had a huge array of tools to manipulate visibility, most of which all launched on Trump (and others) before D6.

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

The first part of Twitter Files 3.0 revealed that senior executives at Twitter Inc. were in constant contact with federal agencies ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

Matt Taibbi informed that they have started applying the rules arbitrarily and using excuses to justify their actions. Following the US Capitol riots, meetings between key Twitter employees and federal agencies escalated.

Matt Taibbi found out how the mindset of top Twitter executives changed between late 2020 and early 2021. He informed that a channel called us2020_xfn_enforcement had been created to discuss the censorship of high profile accounts (also known as Very Important Tweeters) in the context of the US elections.

14. On October 8, 2020, leaders opened a channel called us2020_xfn_enforcement. Thanks to J6, it would be the place for discussions about election-related deletions, especially those that involved high profile accounts (often referred to as VIT or Very Important Tweeters). pic.twitter.com/xH29h4cYt9

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Part one of Twitter Files 3.0 exposed how Vijaya Gadde (former head of legal, policy and trust at Twitter) and Yoel Roth (former global head of trust and safety) made decisions based on whims and fancies.

The latter group was a high-speed Supreme Court of moderation, making content decisions on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesswork, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the president. , noted journalist Matt Taibbi.

17. During this time, the leaders were also clearly liaising with federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderating election-related content. While we were still in the early stages of examining #TwitterFiles, we were learning more about these interactions every day.

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

He also added that the duo was clearly in contact with federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderating election-related content.

The third installment of Twitter Files revealed how the Federal Bureau of Investigation regularly sent tweets, posted by Republican candidates, to the moderation team for expulsion.

25. The tweet reported by the FBI was later broadcast in the Slack app. Twitter quoted Politifact to say the first story turned out to be untrue, then noted that the second had already been deemed non vio numerous times. pic.twitter.com/LyyZ1opWAh

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

The FBI alleged that a tweet by John Basham, a Republican and former adviser, made false claims about the rejection of 20-25% of mail-in ballots due to errors.

Twitter quoted Politifact to say the first story turned out to be untrue, then noted that the second was already considered non vio numerous times, Matt Taibbi noted. He thus showed how the leaders of Twitter willingly accepted the diktats of the FBI and how the federal agency intervened in political affairs.

