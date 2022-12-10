Riyadh, Xi Jinping promises stronger ties with Arab Gulf countries

On the third and final day of his visit, Xi Jinping participated in a summit with the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and another expanded Arab leaders Riyadh.

These meetings followed bilateral talks on Thursday with Saudi leaders, at the end of which Riyadh and Beijing stressed the importance of establishing in oil markets, a sticking point with the United States which has urged the Saudis to increase production.

CCG with a view to maintaining their security”,”text”:”China will continue to firmly support the GCC countries with a view to maintaining their security”}}”>China will continue to firmly support the countries of the CCG in order to maintain their safety said Xi Jinping after the summit with the Council in question, which brings together Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahren, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman.

She CCG “,”text”:”will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries”}}”>will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from the countries of the CCG he said, promising to extend this cooperation to other areas, such as imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Xi Jinping further said that China will use a Shanghai-based platform. to settle oil and gas trading in RMB (yuan) a decision which, if the Gulf countries agree, could weaken the global dominance of the US dollar.

Asked about this during a Riyadh press conference, the head of Saudi diplomacy Fayal ben Farhan declared that he had no add nothing .

Oil from Saudi Arabia alone accounted for 17% of Chinese imports in 2021, and last month Qatar announced a 27-year natural gas deal with China.

China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil and Saudi Arabia, the leader in CCG is the largest exporter in the world.

A strained relationship

The visit of the Chinese president, the first to Saudi Arabia since 2016, took place in a context of rivalry with the United States, a strategic military partner of the Arab countries of the Gulf.

But historic relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia have grown strained, particularly on issues of human rights abuses and oil.

Riyadh’s refusal to increase its production to limit the surge in prices, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, provoked the ire of Washington.

The United States reacted to Xi Jinping’s visit, warning against the influence China wants to gain around the world .

Saudi officials have repeatedly stressed their commitment to close ties with the United States, but said they would not hesitate to explore relations elsewhere.

We seek cooperation with all parties. Competition is a good thing said Prince Fayal, adding that his country would continue to maintain strong relations with the United States In all areas .

We will continue to work with all our partners […]. We don’t believe polarization he added.

Forty chords

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, addressed the two summits promising the pursuit of Sino-Arab cooperation in the service of our common objectives and the aspirations of our peoples .

The leaders of Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan as well as the Palestinian president notably took part in the Sino-Arab summit.

On Thursday, Xi Jinping signed some 40 agreements with Saudi leaders in various fields, ranging from hydrogen to housing. Details were not disclosed.

The Gulf countries, Washington’s key partners, have increased their ties with China in recent years with the aim of diversifying their strategic relations and reducing the dependence of their economies on hydrocarbons.

The Asian giant is seeking to relaunch and expand its sphere of influence, in particular through its initiative new silk roads vast international investment project.