Twitter Files 3 On Trump Ban Is The Last Trilogy We Didn’t Need – Rolling Stone





In the third installment of the ongoing “Twitter Files,” Substack writer Matt Taibbi detailed the internal Twitter correspondence that led to then-President Donald Trump’s ban following the attack on the Capitol of January 6.

Like the first and second “leaked” documents, which Elon Musk presented as “suppression of freedom of expression” expositions, the third part of the Twitter saga boils down to a long explanatory article on the decision to social media’s most historic content moderation: Kicking has president sitting out of their service. “Is this the first sitting head of state to be suspended?” asks an anonymous Twitter employee at the start of the thread.

Titled “Donald Trump’s Withdrawal,” Taibbi, a former Rolling Stone writer, then distributed parts of the communications given to him by Musk’s team. The ensuing 67-post Twitter thread attempted to expose “the erosion of norms within the company in the months leading up to J6, decisions by senior leaders to violate their own policies, and more, in the context continuous and documented interaction with federal agencies”. .”

The thread also claims that in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 and going back to Election Day, Twitter attempted to curb the then-president’s election misinformation by employing internal bots. “The significance is that this shows that Twitter, in 2020 at least, was deploying a vast array of visible and invisible tools to curb Trump’s engagement, long before D6,” Taibbi tweeted. “The ban will come after other avenues have been exhausted.”

However, the wire failed to acknowledge that much of this information was already public knowledge, and therefore being investigated since the former president rioted on Capitol Hill and was subsequently banned. Tendency

As the “Twitter Files” and their rollout continue to be sloppy, selective and out of context, the conservative right has reveled in this newly framed information, albeit old news repackaged as news and “ secret”. So Taibbi’s latest revelation has done more to stoke conservative distrust of liberal tech leaders, and less to actually uncover anything new.

Musk, meanwhile, continues to annoy the right over Twitter’s audacity to ban a former president who incited a riot on Capitol Hill to perhaps avoid explaining his own reason for banning users. After suspending Kanye West for posting an image of a swastika, Musk reinstated white supremacist and neo-Nazi Twitter accounts despite their previous removal from the platform.

