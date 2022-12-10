Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport TOMORROW; Check first glance





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate Goa International Airport in Mopa during his visit to Goa on December 11. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the airport in November, and after that, the airport was developed with an investment of around Rs 2,870 crores. Besides, the Airport Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other projects during his visit to Goa and Maharashtra like Nagpur-Mumbai expressway and lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase II. The concept of sustainable infrastructure guided the construction of Mopa International Airport. In addition to other facilities of this type, it has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the track, rainwater harvesting and a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with recycling capabilities. It included various state-of-the-art technologies, including 5G-enabled computing infrastructure, StabilRoad, Robomatic hollow precast walls, and 3D monolithic precast buildings. The airport has a runway large enough to accommodate the largest aircraft in the world, 14 parking bays and a facility for overnight aircraft parking, self-service baggage drop facilities and state-of-the-art independent air navigation infrastructure, among other features. Approximately 4.4 million passengers per year (MPPA) will initially be served by Phase I of the airport, with an expandable saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport will meet the needs of the tourism sector and promote the socio-economic development of the state. It has the potential to act as an important logistics hub, directly linking many local and foreign locations. The airport will also offer multimodal connections, according to plans. The airport apart from being of the highest caliber will provide travelers with a sense and understanding of Goa. Azulejos tiles indigenous to Goa were widely used throughout the airport. Moreover, the food court captures the ambiance of a traditional Goan cafe. In addition, a special space for a carefully organized flea market will be there, where local craftsmen and craftsmen will be invited to display and sell their products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstrack.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-goas-mopa-international-airport-tomorrow-check-first-look-350136

