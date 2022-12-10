Boris Johnson calls on Western countries to act urgently. It’s time





Boris Johnson claims in an article published in the Wall Street Journal that the war in Ukraine can only end with the defeat of Vladimir Putin. Russian forces must be pushed back to the de facto February 24 border. There is no way Woodymyr Zeenski or the Ukrainian people will accept a different outcome, not after the atrocities they have endured. You can’t make a land-for-house deal even if Putin offered it and even if he could be trusted, which the former British prime minister doesn’t want to clarify upfront. War in Ukraine. Boris Johnson appeals to Western countries Johnson argues that it is in all parties’ interests to end the war as soon as possible, in 2023. The world cannot continue to watch Ukrainians being terrorized by missiles and drones. It is a moral abomination that millions of people find themselves night after night without heating, without light or water, not to mention the continuous and massive slaughter of civilians. And the longer Putin continues his senseless attacks, the more the global economic haemorrhage will continue, claims the former British prime minister. Johnson then appealed to Western leaders. It is time to urgently consider what else the West can do to help the Ukrainians achieve their military goals or at least expel the Russians from all territories attacked this year. According to him, this is the only credible basis on which to start a conversation about the future. Ukrainians have the courage to succeed. They showed it. Need underlining equipment. The former prime minister mocks the attitude of some leaders Johnson also states that he knows the humble counter-argument that increased arms supplies threaten to make the war worse. You can’t risk biting a Russian bear. Fortunately, after almost a year of this hideous conflict, we can see how much the former British Prime Minister does not care about this attitude. Putin knows he can’t use nukes According to Johnson, Putin knows he cannot use nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction. He knows the consequences. The truth is that he is afraid of climbing. It was not the NATO threat that drove him to invade. It was decades of Western weariness and indecision over Ukraine’s status that drove the tyrant into error. The West has atoned for this failure with an astonishing display of cohesion and unity since February. We must be stronger and more courageous. calls Boris Johnson, concluding his article. Read these:

Ukrainians in unreality are afraid of winter. Nadia lost everything in a split second

The head of NATO does not hide his concern. The situation in Ukraine could spin out of control

