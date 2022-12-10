Paul Whelans’ brother calls Donald Trump’s truly offensive response to Griner-Bout swap





As news of Brittney Griner’s release settles, critics are now taking a closer look at the deal in which the WNBA player was released in exchange for the notorious arms deal Viktor Bout – also known as of “merchant of death”.

Some wonder specifically why Navy veteran Paul Whelan was not released. One such critic is former President Donald Trump who called the deal “stupid” and “unpatriotic” in an article on Truth Social.

Paul’s brother, David Whelan, hit back at President Trump for his comments, saying his attitude was “disappointing” from a former president.

“I think what President Biden did was take care of an American in danger and bring home the American he could bring home. So it’s disappointing that a former president has that kind of perspective,” Whelan said.

Whelan also added that “all Americans should be happy” Griner was released from wrongful detention, congratulating the WNBA player and her family on her release.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted out of a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. She on Thursday was released in exchange for Viktor Bour, a convicted international. arms dealer. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Paul Whelan has been detained in Russia for more than four years in a labor camp in the Russian Republic of Mordovia. In 2018, while President Trump was in office, the Navy veteran was arrested and convicted of spying and spying for the US government, facing up to 16 years in prison.

David Whelan called out President Trump for his “disappointing” outlook on the deal since his administration was unable to release Paul.

“My brother pleaded from jail for President Trump to tweet about him during President Trump’s tenure, and President Trump didn’t,” Whelan said on “Cavuto Live” Saturday. “And now to talk about Paul is really offensive.”

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine charged with espionage and arrested in Russia in December 2018, stands in the defendants’ cage as he waits to hear his verdict in Moscow on June 15, 2020. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images )

“The US government was not engaged in Paul’s case for the first two years, and this is all not President Trump’s fault. I think the government was not prepared to deal with the wrongful detentions. by nation states. They were always focused on terrorist groups and hostages, the old-fashioned kind of approach,” David Whelan said.

The Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout swap is the second time Paul Whelan has left under the Biden administration. The first case occurred in April 2022 when Navy veteran Trevor Reed was traded for Russian drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko.

“If the president doesn’t do something and later claims he did, then I will call him, and I will also call President Biden after his term if Paul is still in custody under another president.”

Many other critics have spoken out about the deal, questioning why the Biden administration approved a one-for-one deal between the basketball player and the Russian arms dealer.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted his thoughts, demanding a response from the Biden administration on why Paul Whelan was left out of the deal.

“It probably wasn’t a simple choice situation. But if it was, you choose the guy who served our country, Paul Whelan. We should get an explanation from this administration immediately,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., also shared his criticism on Twitter Thursday. “Where is US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained by Russia for much longer? Celebrities rather than veterans?”

“This is now the second prisoner exchange where President Biden has left Paul Whelan behind,” Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich, tweeted. “Native of the Navy and Michigan, Paul was wrongfully imprisoned for 4 years. Absolutely sorry for the Whelan family. They deserve better.”

David Whelan responded to GOP criticism. Despite his own frustration at his brother’s wrongful detention and his continued plea for Paul to be released, Whelan called on leaders to “fix the problem rather than complain”.

“Doing something to bring them home is a good first step. And if the people who are in power in Congress or in US government agencies don’t like it, then they should find ways to fix it,” he added. said.

David Whelan has spoken out about the government developing better policy to handle Americans wrongfully detained in hostage diplomacy. He continues to press for his brother’s release.

“I think we’re starting to see, again, this shift towards more decisions being made, more confidence in trying new things, more attempts to be creative,” Whelan said. “Not all of them are going to work. But if they’re bringing Americans home, I think that’s a good thing.”

“Paul’s case was not ahead or behind Britney’s case, it was next. And the US government did its best to bring an American home.”

