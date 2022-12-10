Sino-Arab relations take historic leap, says Xi Jinping





Riyadh: President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, affirmed that the relations between the People’s Republic of China and Arab countries have seen great developments, as the two sides have established strategic partnership relations based on cooperation. comprehensive and joint development for a better future, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In his closing remarks at the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, President Jinping added that the Arab-China summit is working to strengthen the construction to address the food, energy and climate crisis, and s is committed to finding political solutions to thorny issues and works for the maintenance of peace and security in the region, and calls for the realization of mutual benefits and the enhancement of harmonious coexistence among different civilizations.

He added that China has established comprehensive strategic partnership relations with 12 Arab countries separately and signed cooperation documents to build the Belt and Road with 20 Arab countries, and 17 Arab countries have expressed support for the initiative. development, confirming that 15 Arab countries have joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Seventeen cooperation mechanisms have been established under the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. The Chinese president stressed that China-Arab relations have achieved a historic leap, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and injecting more factors of stability into the region and the world, noting that the Arab-China summit was a success. complete, as the two sides agreed to work with all their efforts to build the China-Arab community for a common future towards the new era, which is a milestone in the history of China-Arab relations. President Jinping stressed the willingness of the Chinese parties to regard this summit as a new starting point for working to enshrine the China-Arab friendship represented in solidarity, equality, interests, mutual benefits and inclusiveness, and to advance promising prospects for cooperation. Earlier, the leaders agreed to strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and China, and stressed pushing it to new horizons in various political, economic and cultural fields, and approved the joint action plan. for the period 2023-2027 to achieve this. Importance of mutual support According to the Saudi Press Agency, the leaders led the continuation of strategic dialogue between the two parties at all levels to discuss issues of common interest and coordinate positions on them, support international economic recovery efforts, make facing the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. and other challenges, work to ensure flexible supply chains, secure food and energy supplies, and advance the establishment of cooperative relationships in the development of clean energy sources and technologies, helping the countries most in need and helping to meet their humanitarian needs. Xi Jinping was accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh.

The leaders stressed the importance of mutual support to realize the common interests of the two sides, as China supports the efforts of GCC states to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, maintain its security and stability, and achieve a integrated development. The GCC states also support China's efforts to develop its economy, maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adhere to the one-China principle. Promote dialogue They stressed the importance of continuing to deepen cooperation between the two sides in the fields of energy, trade, investment, finance, industry, high technology, space and health, in the common interest of both parties, in particular by completing the free trade negotiations as soon as possible.

The leaders expressed their keenness to promote dialogue among civilizations, communication and mutual benefit among different cultures, and to preserve cultural diversity. They stressed that tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​on which the international community is based. Xi Jinping left Riyadh on Saturday morning after a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. The president was greeted at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Riyadh, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister. Cooperation model During the visit, President Xi Jinping attended summits with Saudi, Gulf and other Arab leaders, describing the talks as a historic milestone for relations with the energy-rich Middle East. Saudi Arabia and China are committed to prioritizing relations as part of their foreign policy and establishing a model of cooperation and solidarity for developing countries, according to a joint statement issued after the Saudi-Chinese summit . Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman addressed the two summits on Friday, pledging continued Arab-Chinese cooperation to serve our common goals and the aspirations of our peoples. One of the focus areas of the China-GCC summit was a free trade agreement that has been under discussion for nearly two decades. No breakthrough was announced on Friday.

