Voters in Gujarat strengthen PM Modi’s hand





During his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi made a palpable difference for any visitor. His style was in contrast to other political leaders. Appealing to Union ministers or CMs usually involved a visitor pushing their way through crowds gathered outside, each with a problem that it was hoped a few seconds of facetime with the VIP would immediately resolve. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi solved this problem of overflow of visitors by lining them up on the lawns of her official residence, greeting each of them even as an aide picked up the offered petition. The delivery of the plea was the goal of the visitor, who often had to travel considerable distances to attend the dharm darshan. Petitions were directed to the relevant ministries, which almost always treated them casually. There were occasional practical responses. A conscientious official can read a complaint and ensure that corrective action has been taken, but such cases. In some of these cases, the press would mysteriously have access to the petition and how the issue mentioned in it had been resolved by the Prime Minister through the official who was responsible for this act of justice towards a citizen. Taking petitions from the public casually was also common among Union ministers and CMs. Unlike many of his peers, who ignored these petitions, except for a few well-known ones, in the case of CM Modi, the petitions were collected online and investigated by the CM himself. Corrective measures were taken by the CMO in all cases where such measures were necessary. Even when an appointment to meet CM Modi was communicated months before the date of the meeting, all the person given the appointment had to do was show up at the CM’s office on time and at the date mentioned. The meeting with CM Narendra Modi would then take place. It was this disciplined and problem-solving mode of functioning as the CM of Gujarat that gave the electorate confidence across India to give the BJP a majority in the Lok Sabha in 2014, a confidence that they repeated in 2019.

Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has strived to give every citizen confidence in themselves, faith in their future as Indian citizens. This led them to do their best in every task they undertook. Technology has taken center stage in this empowerment effort. The effort is to give every citizen access to the Internet, which itself has been supplied with materials that help them in their work, whether in agriculture or industry or other fields of ‘activity. The digital divide is being bridged, as this is a task that will receive considerable attention. We seek to ensure that health and housing are of a sufficient standard to enable citizens to contribute to general well-being and prosperity. Citizens are being educated to explain to them the paths that must be taken for individual success consistent with the national good. The run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is crucial in establishing a growth trajectory into a higher orbit for Planet India. The prime minister needs to be confident that the people stand with him in this endeavor, and the Gujarat voter has decided the best way to protest is through the ballot box in his home state.

The people of Gujarat still remember the CM Modi years and believed that the result of the Assembly polls of 2022 in their state would help Prime Minister Modi continue his plans for a rejuvenated India through a boosted economy. They knew that Narendra Modis’ success in such a task would have a beneficial effect on the life of every citizen of India, including themselves. There was enough time before the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha to ensure that much more would be achieved by Prime Minister Modi that would strengthen the economy of the country (and therefore also that of Gujarat), make the country safer. Voters in Gujarat knew that an unprecedented election victory in Gujarat would energize the Prime Minister in the work he is doing. And with that thought in their minds as they made their way to the voting booths, Gujarat voters did just that. They did what they felt was necessary to show their confidence in his leadership. It is now up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the coming years a festival of transformational reform and resurgence.

