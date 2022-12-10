Letter to the editor: Former President Trump has good political prospects





In order to grasp the fullness of Donald Trump, Democrats must consider their own actions over the past seven years. Their focus has been less on working for the people, and more on the microscope they put Donald Trump under. Moreover, and strangely, no one in the bogus two-year investigation into Russian collusion by the Democrats has been held accountable.

Then there are the concerns of Kevin Carleys (Letter to the Editor, December 8):

A financial director of a company of Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg, committed tax fraud to enrich himself.

The incumbent majority of the House of Democrats is issuing a last-second Hail Mary to the Justice Department in hopes that a criminal referral on Jan. 6 will hold. Good luck.

Trump’s hand-picked and obviously unqualified candidate in Georgia performed very well.

His well-known Donald Trump was the President of the United States, therefore he may still have classified documents. In order to determine if this is unusual, the FBI must invade the homes of former presidents. Whenever this subject surfaces, I imagine Barack Obama burying classified documents in the backyard of his $12 million Marthas Vineyard mansion.

Donald Trump has been investigated like no other person in US history, and so far he has survived an onslaught, mostly because he was premeditated prey to fabricated nonsense. or interpretable. He should run for president again, if only to prevent the Democrats from trying to control the presidency and, therefore, politics.

Kevin Benjamin South Portland

