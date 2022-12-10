There is no closure, Jokowi requested that the road leading to the Royal Ambarrukmo resort remain open

GridOto.com – The wedding procession of Joko Widodo’s son was held at the Royal Ambarrukmo resort in Yogyakarta on Saturday (10/12/2022).

Kaesang Pangarep’s marriage to Erina Gudono has also been closely monitored by the authorities to ensure the event goes smoothly until it is over.

Even though it is strictly guarded by the authorities, the traffic in front of the Royal Ambarrukmo hotel complex is always open in both directions, my friend.

Regional DIY Police Law Enforcement Unit Chief AKBP Yan Benjamin said that as long as the motorcade is going ahead, there will be no road closures.

“Traffic flow on Jalan Laksda Adisucipto, both from the West and the East, remains open,” Benjamin said as quoted by NTMCpolri.info.

Benjamin explained that a number of policemen who were on the side of the road were just monitoring and managing traffic.

“Later, if there are officials or guests who want to come in, we will try to make arrangements but keep the flow going,” Benjamin continued.

He said this was indeed in line with the request of the family of RI President Joko Widodo.

“Mr. President does not want the community disturbed by the existence of his son’s prenup,” said the head of the DIY Police Law Enforcement Unit.

Read also: Before the wedding of Kaesang Pangarep, six Renault Twizy are preparing for patrols

In addition to being on the side of the road, security was also ensured at several points of the Royal Ambarrukmo hotel complex.

According to him, law enforcement officers dressed in batik had been deployed at strategic points in the Royal Ambarrukmo Hall.