Chaudhry Salik meets Nawaz amid Punjab ‘revolt’ rumors – Pakistan





Pakistan

Chaudhry Salik meets Nawaz amid Punjab ‘revolt’ rumors

December 10, 2022 7:19 p.m.

LONDON (Dunya News) – As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – Bloc Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain – and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have swung into action to bring about internal change in Punjab as six members of the PML-Q – Pervaiz Elahi bloc – are set to join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Amid the latest developments, Federal Investment Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain held an important meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed issues relating to the political situation in Punjab and the announcement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the dissolution of the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a media interview after the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Mr. Salik said that the deposed prime minister did not tell him the exact date of his return to Pakistan. He said that in the next general election, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would lead the PML-Q campaign.

He said Moonis Elahi did not give him confidence when he joined Imran Khan’s bloc. “Me and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are ready to talk to Moonis Elahi if he wishes,” Mr Salik added.

‘A man up to his neck in allegations of levels of corruption in others’ Earlier, speaking to the media in London on Saturday, the former prime minister claimed a plot had been hatched to defame political leaders of Pakistan and urged the people to reflect on the deeds and corruption of the PTI leadership. Mr. Sharif, while saying that more evidence against Imran Khan in the Billion Tree project and the Al-Qadir Trust case would surface, said that more than 50 billion rupees of corruption had been committed in these projects while that the poor masses were struggling to get even the minimum wage of 20 rupees. ,000.

Mr Sharif called on Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar and other party leaders to shame themselves for demonizing the country’s political figures.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N had begun preparations to “welcome” former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hoping that his return would tilt the results in favor of the party if elections were to be held in Punjab.

Mr Sharif has lived in London since November 2019 after being allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

The PML-N leader went on to say that the British tabloid apologized for the lack of evidence against Shehbaz Sharif, adding that it was proof of innocence.

Sharif said the PM’s former adviser on accountability, Shahzad Akhbar, brought allegations of money laundering, corruption, bribery and commission to Prime Minister Shehbaz at the request of the Prime Minister. former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan but from the British National Crime Agency. (NCA) gave him [Shehbaz Sharif] clean sheet after investigation.

