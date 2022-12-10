Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case





WASHINGTON (AP) Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments in the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s estate in Florida.

The proceedings were before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, Chief Justice of the United States Court for the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and leaving more than an hour later without addressing reporters.

An attorney for The Associated Press and other news outlets had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, it was held entirely behind closed doors.

Court spokeswoman Lisa Klem said in a statement that the hearing relates to an ongoing, sealed grand jury case that remains under seal.

It was not immediately clear what the outcome of the procedure was. The Washington Post, relying on unnamed sources, reported Thursday that the Justice Department previously asked Howell to despise Trump’s office for failing to fully comply with a May subpoena seeking the return of classified documents. in his possession. The department also wants the Trump team to appoint a custodian of records who could attest that all classified documents have been returned, according to the Post.

Trump’s lawyers declined to comment ahead of the hearing. A Justice Department spokesperson also did not return a phone message seeking comment Friday afternoon.

The approximately 100 documents marked as classified that the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago in August were in addition to the 37 documents bearing classification marks that Trump’s attorneys recovered from the home during a visit in June. Additionally, 15 boxes containing approximately 184 classified documents were recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The possibility that the Justice Department has not yet recovered all of the classified documents has existed for months.

The August FBI search of the home came after investigators developed evidence indicating that additional sensitive documents remained there, even though Trump representatives had certified in June that all classified documents requested in a subpoena from the Ministry of Justice had been located and returned.

The attorney for Trump who made the representation and who was the custodian of his records at the time, Christina Bobb, was interviewed by the FBI in October. She told investigators that she did not draft the letter but that another Trump attorney who she said actually prepared it asked her to sign it in his role as the designated custodian of Trump’s records. , a person familiar with his account told AP.

The Post reported earlier this week that two additional documents with classification marks were found during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida organized by Trump’s attorneys. These items were then turned over to the FBI.

