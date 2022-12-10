Oppn chief urges PM Modi to free the state from its evil





On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the state on Sunday, opposition leader Yuri Alemao said on Saturday that the ghost of special status invoked by Modi haunts the state and called on the prime minister to liberate Goa of his illness. By posting a video of Narendra Modi’s speech at the Merces meeting in 2014 a day before the Prime Ministers’ visit to Goa, Yuri Alemao drew the Prime Minister’s attention to various fundamental issues concerning Goa and urged him to talk. Goa faces a grave threat of losing its identity due to the pro-capitalist agenda of the BJP government. The environment, forest and wildlife are in danger due to the anti-environment and anti-farmer policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yuri said. He said a report released by Niti Ayog, led by the Prime Minister himself, revealed the high unemployment rate in Goa but lamented that the BJP government had no idea about creating opportunities employment. I hope the Prime Minister will speak to the hundreds of Covid deaths due to lack of oxygen at GMC. I urge him to comment on the status of Dabolim airport after the commissioning of Mopa airport. I want to remind him of the shutdown of mining in Goa for the past ten years, Yuri said. He added: The Prime Minister is due to speak about the proposed IIT project in Sanguem which is being pushed on Goans despite strong opposition from local farmers who are protesting to save their farmland. I urge the Prime Minister to speak about the three linear projects that will lead to massive destruction of the biodiversity of the Western Ghats. Let the Prime Minister speak out on the illegal diversion of water from our lifeline Mother Mhadei through Karnataka, Yuri also said. There is a need for the Prime Minister to make clear to his governments the conversion of Goa into a coal hub and casino capital, he demanded. The Prime Minister must take note of the huge wastage and theft of food grains from the public distribution system in Goa, he said.

