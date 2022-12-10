General Bajwa asked to withdraw Usman Buzdar as CM Punjab: Imran Khan





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has alleged that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General (Retired ) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked him to remove Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister, ARY News reported. Saturday.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former prime minister claimed that former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa told him to replace Usman Buzdar with Aleem Khan in the post. as Chief Minister of Punjab.

General Bajwa’s request to remove Buzdar was strange, he said, adding that he had told Bajwa that Aleem Khan had many allegations against him and that he could not appoint him as chief minister.

The former prime minister further said that the outgoing chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, does not want Aleem Khan as chief minister of the province. Later we decided to support Pervaiz Elahi instead of Aleem Khan, he added.

He also condemned the dismissal of the cases of Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharifs and said: Nawaz Sharif will not return until his cases are dismissed. If he comes to Punjab, he will be arrested.

Dissolution of assemblies

In response to a question regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, Imran Khan said he was sticking to his December decision in a bid to force the incumbent government into snap elections.

We will implement our decision to dissolve the assemblies. We are organizing consultations and preparing our party leaders because the negotiations for the establishment of an interim will begin after the dissolution of the assemblies, noted the president of the PTI.

The former prime minister admitted that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was reluctant to dissolve the provincial assembly as the PML-Q leader believed the provincial government should continue for a while.

However, Khan claimed, CM Pervaiz Elahi also said he would accept any decision he made for the assembly. He also pushed back against rumors that CM Elahi had attached a condition that he would dissolve the provincial assembly only if the PTI agreed to appoint him as chief minister after the next elections.

Imran Khan reiterated that holding early elections was the only solution to avert impending default and stabilize the economy. He added that early polls had become the necessity of the nation and the military.

