For Donald Trump, the bad news is piling up ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections





Donald Trump sparked controversy after having dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West.

Washington, United States:

After launching a new candidacy for the White House, Donald Trump did not meet the energy he hoped for.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

“Overall, this has been a really terrible launch to a presidential campaign,” said Lara Brown, a political science professor at George Washington University, noting that the former one-term US president stumbled on ” one scandal after another.

After hoping to ride a Republican “red wave” in the midterm elections last month, Trump found himself rather dry after the defeat of most of the notable candidates he supported.

Rejected by conservative heavyweights, the former president found himself the target of intense criticism again last month after having dinner with rapper Kanye West, accused of anti-Semitism, and white supremacist.

Many Republicans who had long feared incurring the wrath of their leader have now cast their scorn on the real estate mogul, calling the dinner party “ridiculous”, “disgusting” and “outrageous”.

Their efforts to distance themselves from the former president gained further momentum when Trump – who falsely claims he won the 2020 election – made calls to scrap the US Constitution.

And the point was once again driven on Tuesday, when one of Trump’s most famous candidates, former American football player Herschel Walker, lost a bid for a Senate seat in the state of Georgia.

“Trump also had a number of high-profile donors publicly state that they did not wish to support his 2024 campaign,” Brown told AFP.

The billionaire, known for his inflammatory speeches at rallies of red-capped supporters, has not held a single campaign event outside of his residence at Mar-a-Lago Golf Club in Florida since declaring his candidacy in november.

And while the 76-year-old has always thrived on political controversy, he is now the subject of a myriad of criminal and civil investigations, from his handling of classified documents to his financial dealings in New York.

Assault on the Capitol

Trump’s real problems are probably just beginning.

For more than a year, the controversial Republican has been under investigation over allegations he pressured Georgia state officials during the 2020 presidential election, which could lead to an indictment.

And a congressional committee investigating his responsibility for the attack on his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 is expected to release a voluminous report in the coming weeks.

The panel has already indicated that it would recommend indictments, without specifying who might be targeted.

The decision whether or not to indict the former president will ultimately rest with Attorney General Merrick Garland, who in mid-November appointed a special prosecutor to independently investigate Trump.

Justice has already found his family business guilty of tax evasion, a blow for the ex-businessman, although he himself has not been tried.

hard core

But with the 2024 presidential election nearly two years away, Trump still has plenty of time to stage a comeback.

When he was abandoned by some in the conservative movement after the Capitol riot, the former leader succeeded in a few months in regaining almost total control of the party.

Trump’s political demise has been predicted many times, but so far he has survived. The more scandals he racks up, the less effect any individual incident seems to have on his power.

After taking office in November 2016 in an unprecedented political upheaval that hardly anyone anticipated, Trump could also be tempted to play the role of rebel candidate if defections from his ranks continue.

Polls show he’s still a big frontrunner in a hypothetical Republican primary, a fact he likes to brag about at every opportunity.

He can also still count on an unshakeable base, which swears unfailing support for the former president and continues to flock to his rallies.

But even those loyalists could eventually lose patience, Brown predicted.

“While some of his base may rally in support of him when he claims to be the victim of a political witch hunt in the coming months, for many I imagine that act is getting old,” she said. declared.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

NDTV ground report of Tamil Nadu town hammered by Cyclone Mandous

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/for-donald-trump-bad-news-pile-up-ahead-of-2024-us-presidential-polls-3594799 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos