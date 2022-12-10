The slow but sure demise of Donald Trump – Daily Freeman





We are a nation of garbage collectors. Like everyone on the road, no matter how heavy the traffic gets, we can’t resist slowing down to gawk at the scene of a car crash.

Today we can’t resist slowing down to witness another kind of car crash: the slow but sure political demise of Donald J. Trump who, it’s still hard to believe, was once President of the United States. United, but will soon be just another total piece of trash towed to its final dumping ground.

I admit that I too am somewhat skeptical about what will happen. With reason. We have already seen this film. Like Houdini, we’ve seen Trump escape countless near-death experiences: the Access Hollywood tapings, the Mueller investigation, his failed Covid response, two impeachments, and a violent attack on the US Capitol.

Yet this time seems different. Trump’s teflon robe is finally thin. Over the past few weeks, on the legal and political fronts, Trump has been hammered by a series of setbacks that even he probably cannot survive. Add it. Taken together, the list of problems he now faces is overwhelming.

First, the legal challenges: Trumps under fire at the same time from prosecutors in New York, New York State, Georgia and the Department of Justice. In the meantime, he has just lost two big legal battles. The Supreme Court, filled with three of his nominees, rejected Trump’s plea for special treatment and ordered that his tax returns be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee. And the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, including two Trump appointees, overturned a lower-court Trump judge and denied Trump’s request to have a special master review presidential documents seized by the FBI in Mar- A-Lago. Both of these investigations will now continue.

Trump is also the target of an ongoing criminal case by Georgia prosecutors over his attempts to nullify the 2020 presidential election; and a civil case brought by the New York State Attorney General, where he and his three eldest children are charged with financial fraud. And this week, senior Trump Organization officials, but not Trump himself, were convicted of 17 counts of tax evasion and other financial crimes.

That’s not all. Under an updated New York state law, Trumps is still pursuing a lawsuit filed by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a dressing room from Bloomingdales. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump’s possible criminal involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And Trump could also be one of those referred to the Justice Department by the House Jan. 6 committee on charges of sedition.

So much for Trump’s multiple legal challenges. He fares even worse on the political front. The loss of Herschel Walkers in the Georgia Senate runoff is just the latest sign that the political magic that Trump once had is rapidly melting away. He planned to be the lead agent for this year’s midterms. Instead, he was their Agent Orange.

Beginning in the 2018 midterm elections, Trump led the Republican Party to three consecutive disasters. This time around, its candidates for governor, primary or general elections, have lost in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, New York, Arizona, Oregon, Kansas and Maryland. Its handpicked candidates for the Senate lost in Arizona, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Georgia. In the end, he was considered such a poison that the Walker campaign pleaded with him to cancel a planned rally in Georgia on behalf of the Walkers.

Trump’s political stock has fallen so low that more and more Republican rats are jumping off his sinking ship. Not just frequent Trump critics like Utah’s Mitt Romney and Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey. Even longtime Trump loyalist John Cornyn (R-Texas) ditched him, telling reporters: I think he’s less relevant all the time.

But let’s be honest. Trump’s problems are not limited to the legal and political front. He is also clearly struggling on the mental health front. Indeed, his actions since the embarrassingly flabby launch of his 2024 presidential bid openly dining with a white supremacist and Holocaust denier; appearing with a QAnon pizzagate conspirator; demanding that we end the Constitution he once vowed to uphold are signs of someone not quite there, if not bat-guano mad.

Legally, politically and mentally, Donald Trump is a walking dead man. Only a spineless sycophant like Kevin McCarthy could still defend him.

Bill Press is syndicated by Tribune Content Agency. His email address is: [email protected]

