China “strategic partner” of the Gulf countries. Xi Jinping signs 34 agreements with the Saudis. Oil, infrastructure and IT in an anti-American key
It is the beginning of a new era for China and the Arab countries. At the end of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Xi Jinping To look forward. Welcomed by the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and the crown prince Mohammad bin Salman red (or rather purple) carpet and cannon fire, the Chinese president presided over the four days he spent in Riyadh at the signing of 34 trade agreements for an estimated value of $29.62 billion: the collaboration – already established in the oil sector – will be extended to renewable energiesIT, infrastructure and industry sanitary.
The agreement reached for a strategic partnership that harmonizes the Saudi Vision 2030 development strategy and the Belt and Road Initiative Chinese, as well as a memorandum with Do not diei on cloud computing and building digital solutions for Saudi cities. In 2022, Saudi Arabia occupied the the first destination for the Chinese investment. A fact that is not self-evident, given China’s traditional preference for Southeast Asia and Africa, a market made more complicated in recent years by the high level of debt between partner countries.
The trip to the Middle East – only the third abroad since the start of the pandemic – shows how Xi wants to start dictating the global dynamics. This is confirmed by the leader’s participation in new Mountain peak with the six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the 22 nations of the Arab League. China’s interest in the MENA zone responds to specific needs: to diversify sources of energyfind safer markets for their investments and weaken American influence in the region.
In addition to being Riyadh’s largest trading partner, China is also the world’s largest importer of Saudi crude with 1.77 million barrels per day, or 18% of the Asian giant’s total purchases. Preliminary agreements between Saudi Aramco and Shandong Energy Group relate to new oil supply, but also technological cooperation in hydrogen production and CO2 storage. Beijing “welcomes the Kingdom’s role as a defender of the balance and stability of global oil markets and as a significant and reliable exporter of crude oil,” read a joint statement released on Friday.
It’s a energy problem but not only. In fact, it is impossible not to grasp the reference to the dispute between OPEC+ and the United States over oil production cuts. The Asian giant’s renewed interest in Saudi supplies is all the more remarkable given the reduced prices of the crude oil from Russia, which China sees as a strategic partner in fending off pressure from Washington in the Indo-Pacific. According to the announcement, Riyadh could reciprocate Xi’s support by accepting yuan payments instead of dollars; The Chinese currency is now the fifth most traded internationally. Beijing now aims to make it an attractive option for all countries in its sights US sanctions.
That’s it energy security e geopolitics they help to justify both the welcome of the hosts and the enthusiasm of the guests. The sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden’s new pivot to Asia have alarmed historic Middle Eastern allies, who are increasingly convinced that two is better than one. China is not necessarily a substitute, but it can serve to counterbalance the American retreat in certain specific sectors.
Last year the transactions between Saudi Arabia and China – driven by oil – exceeded the $87 billion. Almost three times as much as the Kingdom traded with the United States. And although Washington is the biggest partner in arms sales, with nearly 18 billion supplies from 2003 to 2021, China is catching up by guaranteeing the equipment that States are reluctant to give up: very recently, Beijing sold armed drones to Riyadh for 4 billion dollars. Just to get an idea between 2003 and 2021 theexport of war material stayed under me $245 million. Although no new agreement is known in this regard, the Saudi Press Agency talks about coordination in the field of defense, citing the fight against terrorism and the common vision regarding the wars in Yemen and Ukraine.
According to the joint statement issued yesterday, the two countries “will continue to firmly support each other in their core interests, support each other in maintaining their sovereign of territorial integrity and to make joint efforts to uphold the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of States, the rules of international law and the fundamental principles of international relations. Similar language was adopted at the end of the summit with Arab League countries in explicit reference to relations with Taiwan and the Palestinian question.
Economic synergies correspond more and more clearly to a political and ideological alignment. 17 Arab countries expressed their support for the Global Development Initiative (GDI), a framework launched last year by Beijing that promises sustainable global development, but also more equal and balanced global partnerships and the promotion of human rights through development. It is therefore no longer just about economic growth and well-being. Especially when interfacing with the Global SouthChina aims to promote even new values and a world order reform. In Saudi Arabia, he breaks an open door.
bin salman praised China’s efforts in the fight extremism. A veiled response to Western criticism of alleged serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, the Chinese region where many Muslim minorities live. The murder of the journalist jamal khashoggi makes the Crown Prince, per se, not exactly an authoritative source. But it is telling that the approval comes from the cradle of Islam. Writing in Al Ryiadh newspaper, Xi called the Arab world a key force in supporting thefairness and justice international”. Fairness and justice with Sino-Saudi characteristics.
