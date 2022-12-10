Before challenging Biden, Trump may have to go through a long list of Republicans





It’s starting to look a lot like 2016.

Former President Donald Trump is the only Republican so far to announce a presidential election in 2024, but many others are reporting they are toying with the same idea.

They’re doing everything they’re supposed to do to test their chances: visiting early primary states, writing books, appearing on Sunday shows, campaigning with fellow Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms, and publicly weighing in on President Joe. Biden’s policies and even Trump’s latest controversies.

The next step will be hiring teams in Iowa and New Hampshire, Doug Heye, a longtime GOP aide and strategist, told Insider.

“You have a stable of people who basically all get into the starting gates and all of them have their own schedule of when and if they decide to race,” he said.

December would be a “frustrating month” for political watchers because “no one will be moving that much,” said Kristin Davison, vice president and general consultant at Axiom Strategies. But the hopefuls would launch what she called “trial balloons” in which they publicly discuss the prospect of a race to see how donors and the press will react.

Whoever grabs the nomination will likely face Biden, although he has yet to officially declare his candidacy. But, Heye said, “it’s a real possibility” that the GOP lineup will be as big as it was in 2016.

The stakes for losing the nomination aren’t all bad, though Republicans might walk away with an unforgettable Trump nickname. After all, one of the people running for president might end up being chosen as the running mate or getting a cabinet seat for the new president.

And there are other benefits to officially seeking the White House, such as raising one’s profile and having a better chance of securing the presidency in a future cycle. The candidates could also sell a lot more books or quit politics to get a top TV or radio show.

“It’s a long and difficult process,” Heye said, “and you’re more likely to lose than not.”

Trump’s legal, political and personal responsibilities have piled up over the past month, leading many GOP members to say the party not only needs a new face, but to be led by a candidate who can actually win.

Insider has identified 17 people who could seek the Republican nomination in 2024, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tim Scott of South Carolina who are up for re-election this cycle and will therefore be in campaign mode anyway. Each will have to effectively answer the question “why am I running for president” and find their way in the party, which will inevitably involve defining, or redefining, their relationship with Trump.

“I don’t think you can rule any of them out at this point,” Heye said. “It is too early to determine who, besides Trump, is a frontrunner.”

Scroll to see the legislators listed here in alphabetical order.

