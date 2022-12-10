Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s most high-tech highway tomorrow: check details





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate what are being called “India’s most high-tech highways”. The 701 km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway is expected to cut travel time between the two cities by road by almost a third. The highway, which will feature several features including electric vehicle charging stations at regular intervals, will be open to commuters from Sunday, October 11. Only the first phase of the highway will be operational at first. By:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway on Sunday, December 11.

PM Modi will open the 520 km stretch of the highway tomorrow, linking Nagpur to the religious hotspot Shirdi. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said: “The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway will be a game changer. The 18-hour journey time will be reduced to six to seven hours. Mumbai and Nagpur will come closer together and trade will increase. will also help farmers.” Built at cost of cost of 49,250 crore, the highway will connect 10 districts in the state. It will also be linked to the forthcoming Delhi-Mumbai highway which is expected to be completed next year. The eight-lane highway, which will be one of the longest in India, will cut travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to about six to seven hours from the current 18 hours. It will have a speed limit of 150 km, which will reduce the journey time from Mumbai to Aurangabad to just four hours. Some of the main features of the highway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, as well as digital signage throughout. The highway toll will be charged automatically based on the distance traveled between the entry and exit points. It will also be a Zero Fatality Highway where CCTV monitoring and free phone booths will be provided every 5 km to report any accident or emergency. The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi highway will also be adapted for electric vehicles. We can put aside the concern of the short ranges offered on electric vehicles, because the highway should offer an electric vehicle charging station every 50 km. The highway will also make it possible to land an aircraft in the event of an emergency or war situation. This facility is also available on the Agra-Lucknow highway where fighter jets can be landed. The highway, which will cross several wildlife reserves, will provide approximately nine green bridges or overpasses and 17 underpasses for wildlife travel. Date of first publication:

