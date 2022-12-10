What Trump’s new contempt motion tells us about the Mar-a-Lago papers prosecution





The Justice Department’s contempt motion against Donald Trump’s office is being heard today in Washington, D.C., behind the doors of U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell’s closed courtroom, Three Tells Us things, however Judge Howell decides.

First, Special Counsel Jack Smith has clearly lost patience with former President Donald Trump’s anarchy.

Second, it’s even safer now than it was a few days ago to expect Smith to indict Trump. Few things motivate prosecutors more than disregard for the law and especially grand jury investigations.

Third, it’s also safe to expect the indictment to come to Washington rather than Florida, where Trump improperly kept government documents after leaving office. They included some of the nations most sensitive national security secrets.

In May 2022, a grand jury in Washington subpoenaed the Custodian of Records at Trump’s offices to turn over all documents bearing classified marks.

Seven months later, no guard has intervened to swear under oath that all documents have been returned. It’s no wonder the DOJ lost patience, filing a contempt complaint, presumably backed by daily fines against individuals, potentially including Trump himself, in order to force action.

Recall that in August, the government recovered dozens of secret and top secret national security documents and thousands of other government documents during a court-authorized search of the Trump Mar-a-Lago estate.

Then, on Dec. 7, The Washington Post reported that third-party attorneys a federal judge had pressed Trump to hire discovered two more documents with classified marks in a Trump storage locker near Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI conducted the August search at Mar-a-Lago after developing probable cause to believe that Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, had previously misrepresented in an affidavit that all government documents had been returned.

No lawyer would make that false statement unless it came from the client. This act of obstruction and other similar acts form the basis of potential counts of criminal obstruction of justice.

Some legal commentators have suggested that a charge of criminal obstruction of justice should be brought in Florida, where the acts of obstruction took place. Under the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment, all prosecutions must be tried by an impartial jury of the state and district where the crime was committed.

The abundant legal history establishes that a crime can be deemed to occur not only where the conduct that ultimately effected it takes place, but also where the object harmed by the unlawful conduct is located. Consistent with this history, Congress has declared that the crime of obstruction occurs and can be prosecuted not only where the acts completing the obstruction took place, but also where the proceedings that the target was obstructing by concealing or destroying documents was in progress.

In this case, the inquest and grand jury were taking place in Washington, DC, which is likely why Smith filed his contempt motion there. The two relevant Obstruction of Justice Acts provide for maximum prison terms after conviction of ten and twenty years.

For constitutional purposes, notwithstanding the statutory ruling of Congress that the venue of the criminal trial for obstruction may take place where the investigation or grand jury was obstructed, the acts of obstruction must have substantial contact with that jurisdiction.

No problem in this case. Communications that were central to the obstruction, such as false statements by Trump’s lawyers, were sent to government officials in Washington.

Additionally, the federal government’s home of the documents Trump failed to turn over is in the nation’s capital, which is why a Washington, DC grand jury is investigating. Friday’s hearing in Washington reminds us that any trial for obstruction belongs there too.

Beyond obstruction, there are many other crimes Smith can allege, from conspiracy to defraud the United States of lawful office, to theft of government property, to false statements to a government official obviously made by Trump agents on his behalf.

A possible significant additional charge is the willful and unlawful concealment or removal of government documents in his custody. This crime is important because its violation carries a consecutive sentence in addition to the maximum sentence of three years in prison: disqualification from future federal office, a sentence whose constitutionality could be challenged but which could survive an examination. and that would at least cast a significant shadow over a candidacy of the convicts.

Trump’s alleged illegal actions that ended in the improper concealment or destruction of government documents in Florida can also be prosecuted in Washington, even though he removed them from the White House when he was still president and the mismanagement took place in Florida. Under the General Scenes of Criminal Trials Act, federal offenses committed in more than one district may be . . . prosecuted in any district where such offense was commenced, continued or completed.

There is no shortage of evidence that the illegal conduct began in Washington. To cite one example, documents Trump had in his White House residence were allegedly kept after he left office, despite legal advice to return them to the government.

Of course, Florida is also a possible location. But the Justice Manual, which sets out the DOJ’s standards and guidelines for criminal procedure, requires prosecutors, including a special advocate, to conclude before indictment that a conviction is likely. Once burned for being incarcerated in the Florida courtroom of U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, prosecutors would do well to be twice timid before choosing to take that chance with the Trial of the Century.

On December 1, a panel of the United States Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals overturned and reprimanded Cannon for unlawfully appointing a special master to oversee the DOJ’s review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, and the Trump team allowed time for any appeal to expire, even though Trump remarkably insisted the next day that the seizure was illegal and that the documents should all be returned to him.

So it seems likely, and entirely understandable, that Smith would choose to bring charges in Washington against Trump for the Mar-a-Lago document’s misconduct.

As of this writing, no signal has yet emerged from Judge Howells’ closed-door hearing. Yet the mere fact that the hearing is underway in Washington, DC predicts a future in which any Trump indictments would likely fall there.

