Boris and Carrie Johnson are eyeing a chic 4 million house by the Thames
Boris and Carrie Johnson are eyeing a swanky £4million house by the Thames… which won’t be a problem if the former PM continues to be paid £276,000 per speech
- Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are set to put down roots in the ‘desirable’ region of Fulham
- Similar properties in the South West London area cost over £4million
- The former Prime Minister won 276,000 for just onespeech
- The couple have put their Camberwell home on the market for 1.6 million
It is one of the most desirable and affluent areas of London. And now Boris and Carrie Johnson are set to become the newest members of the Fulham set after looking for property near the river in south-west London.
Similar properties in the area, home to outstanding schools and high-end restaurants, cost more than 4 million.
Ms Johnson has many friends there and grew up in the nearby town of East Sheen, where her mother still lives. Local celebrities include actors Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch.
The couple, who have two children, Wilf, two, and Romy, one, were looking to put down roots in the capital and were previously rumored to be looking for property in Herne Hill, south London.
Boris and Carrie Johnson are set to become the newest members of the Fulham set after looking for property near the river in south-west London
Similar properties in the area that house outstanding schools and high-end restaurants cost more than 4 million
Mr Johnson is making big money on the speaking circuit, earning 276,000 from a speech to the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado Springs in October.
The couple are staying in a rented house, having accepted 10,000 accommodation from the Bamford family last month.
This brings the total family support figure for the former prime minister to 50,000 since he left office this summer.
Mr Johnson is co-owner of three homes in Oxfordshire, London and Somerset.
He and Carrie have put the house they owned in Camberwell, south London, on the market for 1.6 million and it was on offer earlier this year.
The couple bought the four-bedroom semi-Victorian in July 2019 when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson makes big money on the speaking circuit, earning 276,000 from a speech to the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado Springs in October.
They made the purchase after having to leave their nearby flat when neighbors called the police after reports of explosive rows.
However, the Johnsons did not spend time there after moving to Downing Street. The couple will earn around 400,000 if they get the asking price for the house, bought 1.2 million.
The MPs Register of Interests says Mr Johnson had a rental income of at least £10,000 a year.
The house would have been paid for with a rental mortgage. Neighbors said it had been empty for almost a year and on the market for several months before the sale.
Hostile posters quickly appeared nearby, while neighbors complained about the prospect of Mr Johnson moving in.
In May this year, a car crashed into the house in the early hours of the morning.
