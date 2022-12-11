Biden humiliated as Xi strikes huge Gulf energy deal to replace US dollar with oil and gas | Science | New





US President Joe Biden got red-faced this week after Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a major deal with the Gulf countries as the two countries could now use the yuan to trade oil and gas. As oil trading is generally done in US dollars, the move could weaken the currency’s grip on global trade. From Dec. 7 to 9, the Chinese leader visited Saudi Arabia, attending a regional summit with Arab leaders. On Friday, he said China and the Gulf countries should make full use of the Shanghai National Oil and Gas Exchange as a platform to conduct yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.

In a speech at the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, he added that Beijing sees GCC member states as “natural partners” for cooperation. He said: “China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries, increase imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen cooperation in upstream oil and gas development, engineering services , storage, transportation and refining, and to make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.” He also highlighted other potential areas of cooperation between the countries over the next three to five years, including finance and investment, innovation and new technologies, as well as aerospace, language and cultures. . He continued, “China is willing to conduct financial regulatory cooperation with GCC countries, facilitate the entry of GCC companies into the Chinese capital market, establish a joint investment association with the CCG, to support the sovereign wealth funds of the two parties to cooperate in various forms”.

Xi also pledged to establish bilateral working mechanisms on investment and economic cooperation, while conducting local currency exchange cooperation and deepening digital currency cooperation. In his speech, the Chinese leader also called on China and GCC countries to be partners in promoting unity, development and security. The visit to the Gulf comes at a time when Saudi Arabia’s longstanding alliance with the United States has become strained over issues of human rights, Russia and energy policy, while that the region now doubts the commitments made by the United States as the main guarantor of security in the region, reports Reuters. Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator and advisory board member for the kingdom’s Neom megaproject, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: “This visit is the culmination or crowning moment of a deep strengthening of relations over the past few years. The United States is concerned about this but cannot slow down this already strong relationship.” READ MORE: Xi Jinping forms new energy ally as Saudi Arabia extends £25bn deal

Relations between the two countries soured in October after Mr Biden warned there ‘will be consequences’ for Saudi Arabia after the Middle Eastern nation announced plans to cut oil production . He said: “There will be consequences for what they did with Russia. I’m not going to go into what I would consider and what I have in mind. But there will be consequences.” OPEC+, the group of oil-exporting countries that includes Russia, decided in October to cut oil production drastically – something the United States had strongly defended because it could raise prices. Since last month, global oil production has been cut by two million barrels a day, dealing a blow to a global oil market that was already shaking after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. DO NOT MISS :

As tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia unravel, the kingdom has turned to China, with Beijing overtaking Washington as the country’s biggest trading partner a decade ago. One of the main reasons for this is that fracking in the United States took off around this time, which means it no longer imports as much oil from the Middle East. Since then, China has become Riyadh’s top crude oil importer, and as Beijing eases its strict Covid restrictions, demand for oil could rise again. Cinzia Bianco, visiting scholar at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said: “It is high time we stopped seeing this as just a matter of economic and trade relations. For the Arab States, it is about alternatives, in every possible way.

