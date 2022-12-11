Donald Trump’s comments distract from election broadcasts | Local policy





WASHINGTON A string of poor performances midway through the November Congress, capped by Herschel Walkers’ defeat in the U.S. Senate runoff, appeared to prime the Republican pump of criticism against party leader former President Donald J .Trump.

But Trump’s remarks last weekend about a social media account diverted attention, at least for a short time, from the poor performance of candidates who ran to revive the presidential election of 2020. Trump is running to regain the presidency he lost due to what he claims, without evidence, to be widespread voter fraud.

Writing about his interpretation of a Twitter report into his own actions during this 2020 campaign, Trump took to social media to say: Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

The reaction was immediate.

Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, said Monday on WVOC radio in Columbia, South Carolina: Anyone who holds public office, anyone who aspires to serve or to serve again, should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Houston told Nexstar News on Tuesday that Trump was wrong. But I also think the media is engaged in a feeding frenzy. I’ve never seen reporters so excited that they run up to all the Republicans and say, please, please, please attack Donald Trump.

Even young Louisiana senator John N. Kennedy, a longtime Trump champion, reprimanded lightly.

I disagree with the president, the Madisonville Republican said when NBC News caught up with him in the basement of a Senate office building. The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted. But the Constitution cannot be suspended.

The Louisianas House delegation, five of the six of whom are Republicans, did not return calls seeking comment. But Trump’s popularity at home may also have played a role.

Trump has attracted more ballots than any other candidate in Louisiana history: 1.25 million, or 58% of the vote, in November 2020 and 1.8 million, again 58% of the vote, in November 2016 .

His popularity rating continues.

Fifty-six percent of Louisiana’s GOP still support Trump, as evidenced by an Edgewater Research survey of Louisiana’s registered Republicans released in late November by New Orleans pollster Ed Chervenak.

On Bloomberg television, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, called Trump’s comments fantasy.

Although Cassidy has sung Trump’s praises, particularly for job creation and lower taxes, the senior Louisiana senator also voted in the 2020 impeachment hearings to condemn Trump for his role in fomenting the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Since the midterm elections, Cassidy has advocated for Republicans to develop political platforms that don’t include past grievances and campaigns that focus more on engaging the electorate than energizing the base with divisive comments.

Cassidy never said the word Trump during her interview with Bloomberg.

But Trump has always been able to dominate public discourse with statements that deflect further discussion. Media coverage usually consists of collecting comments on his latest comment.

Take for example Trump’s infrastructure effort in February 2018. It was rolled out to great fanfare with glossy brochures and quotes of confidence. Democratic and Republican lawmakers were holding meetings to determine what the $1.5 trillion package would include and how it would work.

Then, shortly before 6 a.m. on a frosty morning a few days into Infrastructure Week, Trump sent out a pair of tweets about DACA. Attention shifted abruptly from repairing roads and bridges to deporting an estimated 700,000 people who came to this country as children, most with parents who lacked identity papers appropriate. A few months earlier, Trump gave a March deadline before revoking the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA. This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! Trump tweeted.

The infrastructure initiative has been put on hold until the next president, Joe Biden, enters lengthy negotiations that culminated in the adoption of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in November 2021.

Likewise, Trump’s pronouncements on the Constitution limited, at least for a few days, complaints about the poor performance of his hand-picked candidates at the ballot box.

You can sort of tell it’s a Hail Mary, Cassidy said, adding that the one Cassidy wouldn’t name was effectively saying, “I’m not doing well in other ways, so let me just throw that away. the low.”

