Twitter Files Part 3 Reveals Why Former US President Donald Trump Was Banned From Twitter





Twitter Files Part 3, the latest in a series of revelations related to Twitter’s role in “restricting free speech”, is now available. The third set of recordings talk about senior executives’ decisions to violate company policies by banning former US President Donald Trump’s account on January 8. Twitter Files Part 3 Episode OneThe first episode of Twitter Files Part 3 was shared by journalist and freelance writer Matt Taibbi, who also posted the first part of Twitter Files last week. In the latest documents shared, Taibbi claims that Twitter executives removed Trump based on the surrounding context, i.e. the actions of Trump and his supporters during the election and frankly for more than 4 year.

1. WIRE: The Twitter FilesTHE WITHDRAWAL OF DONALD TRUMPPart 1: October 2020 – January 6

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) 1670627063000He says most of the internal debate leading up to Trump’s ban took place during those three days in January (Jan 6, Jan 7 and Jan 8). “However, the intellectual framework was laid in the months leading up to the Capitol Riots,” Taibbi said. Preparing to Ban Future PresidentsTaibbi says that shortly after Twitter banned Trump, they began preparing to ban future presidents and White House officials. He quoted a leader saying the new administration will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary. Former Twitter legal counsel Vijaya Gadde in the spotlight and Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI attorney) Jim Baker. Twitter Files part 4 coming soon This first episode covers the pre-election period through January 6, Taibbi said. The second part of part three which will detail the chaos inside Twitter on January 7 and the third which will reveal the secret internal communications of the key date of January 8 will be released in the next two days.

Twitter Blue Checkmark Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/twitter-files-part-3-reveals-why-former-us-president-donald-trump-was-banned-on-twitter/articleshow/96134606.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos